SFA panel deliver unanimous ‘incorrect’ Joe Newell verdict following Dundee United red card

Hibs captain Joe Newell should have been shown a straight red card for his challenge on Dundee United ace Luca Stephenson last weekend.

That is the view of the SFA’s Key Match Incident (KMI) panel, who ruled by a unanimous margin of 5-0 that referee Chris Graham failed to make the correct call following a VAR check at Tannadice.

And the whistler was also criticised for not making the right decision in real time.

Newell was dismissed regardless, with Graham flashing a second yellow card for the reckless, studs up tackle on Stephenson.

Decision ‘should have been identified’

However, the KMI report read: “The panel deemed the on-field decision as incorrect and believed VAR should have intervened to upgrade the second caution to a straight red card for serious foul play.

“The overall expectation was that this decision should have been identified by the on-field match official.”

Stephenson dusted himself off restore parity at 2-2 deep into injury time, before Meshack Ubochioma sparked bedlam with a 99th minute winner.