Dundee United SFA panel deliver unanimous 'incorrect' Joe Newell verdict following Dundee United red card The five person panel deemed the Easter Road skipper's foul worthy of a straight red. By Alan Temple October 25 2024, 4:03pm Newell is given his marching orders by ref Graham. Image: SNS Hibs captain Joe Newell should have been shown a straight red card for his challenge on Dundee United ace Luca Stephenson last weekend. That is the view of the SFA's Key Match Incident (KMI) panel, who ruled by a unanimous margin of 5-0 that referee Chris Graham failed to make the correct call following a VAR check at Tannadice. And the whistler was also criticised for not making the right decision in real time. Newell was dismissed regardless, with Graham flashing a second yellow card for the reckless, studs up tackle on Stephenson. Decision 'should have been identified' Newell makes the long walk. Image: SNS However, the KMI report read: "The panel deemed the on-field decision as incorrect and believed VAR should have intervened to upgrade the second caution to a straight red card for serious foul play. "The overall expectation was that this decision should have been identified by the on-field match official." Stephenson dusted himself off restore parity at 2-2 deep into injury time, before Meshack Ubochioma sparked bedlam with a 99th minute winner.
