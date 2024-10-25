SFA panel deliver unanimous ‘incorrect’ Joe Newell verdict following Dundee United red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SFA panel deliver unanimous ‘incorrect’ Joe Newell verdict following Dundee United red card

The five person panel deemed the Easter Road skipper's foul worthy of a straight red.

By Alan Temple
Joe Newell is given his marching orders by ref Graham.
Newell is given his marching orders by ref Graham. Image: SNS

Hibs captain Joe Newell should have been shown a straight red card for his challenge on Dundee United ace Luca Stephenson last weekend.

That is the view of the SFA’s Key Match Incident (KMI) panel, who ruled by a unanimous margin of 5-0 that referee Chris Graham failed to make the correct call following a VAR check at Tannadice.

And the whistler was also criticised for not making the right decision in real time.

Newell was dismissed regardless, with Graham flashing a second yellow card for the reckless, studs up tackle on Stephenson.

Decision ‘should have been identified’

Joe Newell of Hibs is given a red card against Dundee United
Newell makes the long walk. Image: SNS

However, the KMI report read: “The panel deemed the on-field decision as incorrect and believed VAR should have intervened to upgrade the second caution to a straight red card for serious foul play.

“The overall expectation was that this decision should have been identified by the on-field match official.”

Stephenson dusted himself off restore parity at 2-2 deep into injury time, before Meshack Ubochioma sparked bedlam with a 99th minute winner.

