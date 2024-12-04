Former Dundee United ace posts heartfelt apology after opponent breaks leg

Ex-Dundee United striker Pavol Safranko has posted a heartfelt apology after he was involved in a tackle that left an opposition player with a broken leg.

Safranko – now with top-flight Azerbaijan side Sabah – said sorry to Turan Tovus star Denis Marandici on social media following the incident in Tuesday night’s round-of-16 cup clash.

The match was stopped as an ambulance entered the field of play, before Moldova international Marandici, 28, was taken to hospital.

He is expected to undergo surgery.

‘Speedy recovery’

Slovakian ace Safranko, 30, wrote on Instagram: “With words I cannot explain how sorry I am from the bottom of my heart and soul @denis.marandici.

“Wish you speedy recovery.”

The striker was a hit with Tangerines fans during his loan spell in the 2018/19 campaign, scoring 15 goals in 40 games.

He was keen on a Tannadice return in 2020 but a move failed to materialise.

Safranko later said: “I miss United. It’s a club that has a place in my heart and I try to watch every game on TV.

“After I left United I always said I would go back one day. I enjoyed my football there – it was one of the happiest seasons of my career.”