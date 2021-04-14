Dunfermline need belief to get back in play-off fight insists veteran Steven Whittaker

Experienced campaigner Steven Whittaker insists Dunfermline need to have belief they can rediscover form before their play-off hopes disappear.

The Pars were held at home by third-placed Dundee to maintain a five-point gap between the sides with three matches left.

On Saturday, they host another play-off hopeful in Queen of the South at East End Park.

Putting an end to six games without victory would see them back into the play-off places with Inverness not playing until Tuesday.

Whittaker says Dunfermline have been playing well enough of late but lack the confidence they showed at the start of the campaign.

“We have to have belief we can do it,” he said.

“There have been games we have played well and we need to stick together and it will turn.

“Our home form has been good and two of our last three games are at East End Park so we need to try and get three points on Saturday and see where we are after that.

“There have been positives and negatives in the last three draws that we have had.

“We need to stay positive and take the good things we have done into the last few games.

“We have shown this season, especially the early parts, we were winning games and we were getting little breaks.

“Our hard work and play was deserving of the victory but unfortunately we aren’t finding those standards at the minute.

“We have three games to get back to that.”

‘I need to get up to speed to help the guys’

The 31-times capped Scotland international has been struggling with injury of late and is hoping to be back to full fitness for the final games.

“I had an ankle injury so I got 20 minutes at Ayr and 65 against Dundee,” he added.

“Games are running out now and I need to get up to speed to help the guys as best I can.

“We are outside the play-offs with three games to go but we believe if we can pick up close to maximum points we will have a good chance of creeping in.

“The teams around us play each other so if we can take maximum points then we would like to think we can get in the play-offs.”