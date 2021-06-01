Josh Edwards reveals Dunfermline stars are determined to achieve Peter Grant’s Premiership goal

Josh Edwards admits the Dunfermline players were shocked by the sudden departure of manager Stevie Crawford – but are now determined to achieve Peter Grant’s goal of Premiership football.

Edwards has become the first signing of Grant’s new era after penning a two-year contract extension – on the same day it was announced that skipper Euan Murray would be leaving.

The full-back is ‘excited’ about the future under the Celtic legend, who was named successor to Crawford on Friday.

Crawford cited ‘burnout’ after stepping down from the East End Park post in the wake of the team’s promotion play-off defeat to rivals Raith Rovers.

We are delighted to announce a new 2 year deal for our @DAFC_CCLifeline Young Player of the Year @Josh2Edwards_ 🏁 ➡️ https://t.co/Rzna0ObHL1 pic.twitter.com/aVOw5qOXEn — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) May 31, 2021

But, with Grant insisting the Fifers’ goal has to be to win the Championship next term, Edwards had no second thoughts on agreeing fresh terms.

The former Kilmarnock trainee, who turned 21 on Thursday, said: “I am delighted obviously, I had a really good season so I am excited to get the deal signed and hopefully we can push on next year now.

“As soon as I heard that the club wanted to extend it I wanted to get pen to paper as quickly as I could. There was no hesitation at all.

“It was a surprise [that Crawford resigned], I don’t think many of us saw it coming.

© SNS Group

“But we now just need to focus on the new season and hit the ground running. I was still desperate to sign again.

“It is exciting to see how we shape up with the new gaffer. I am excited for the new season.

“He has said he is targeting the Premiership and that means he sees something in all of us and believes in us already. It can only mean good things if he is saying that in his first interview.

“He is clearly very happy with the squad that he has got and hopefully we can show him that he was right.”

East End departures

Meanwhile, Murray is one of 12 players leaving Dunfermline this summer.

The defender was offered a new contract but has turned down an extension and looks set to join new Championship rivals Kilmarnock following interest from St Mirren and Dundee.

The 27-year-old is joined by Kyle Turner, Gabby McGill, Cammy Gill, Lucas Berry, Ben Swinton and Scott Cusick in departing, as well as loan players Fraser Murray, Scott Banks, Ewan Henderson, Kerr McInroy and Lewis Mayo.