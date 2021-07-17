Dunfermline signings delay explained as Peter Grant responds to links with Rangers winger Kai Kennedy

Peter Grant has confessed to a sense of ‘frustration’ at the slow pace of his recruitment drive, citing ‘unforeseen’ issues.

However, the Dunfermline boss remains confident that the Pars will add quality to their ranks ahead of a Championship title push.

Grant had been hopeful of securing two signings last week but delays thwarted that plan, while he has discussed the arrival of up to six fresh faces before the transfer window closes.

“We are still trying to get bodies in,” said Grant. “That’s been held up a little bit because of different situations — but hopefully we can add more quality.

“It’s nothing down to us. We thought everything was over the line the other day.

“It’s not about the boys we are trying to get in — it’s just a case of certain circumstances arising. We can’t help those and the boys can’t help those.

“It’s nothing to do with money, and we also have the Covid situation which is affecting all of the clubs.

“Some things can be unforeseen and, of course, it can be frustrating, but it has given me the opportunity to see more of the boys who are here. That is a big thing.”

Asked by Courier Sport about reports linking the club with a move for Rangers starlet Kai Kennedy, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Fife rivals Raith Rovers, Grant was coy.

“Aye, he [Kennedy] is a good player,” the Dunfermline boss said with a smile.

Dunfermline 5-1 Dumbarton

Grant, meanwhile, hailed the return of supporters after 1000 Dunfermline fans watched the Pars demolish Dumbarton 5-1 on Saturday.

“The biggest result was having fans back in this stadium — hearing that noise,” he added. “I know the enthusiasm it brings to players when they hear the crowd and we are here to entertain them and win games of football.

“It has been such a tough 18 months for everyone and we owe it to the fans to entertain them.

“We want to play with a bravado and confidence. If you make errors, then just go and win the ball back; that’s football.

“Hopefully those fans go back and tell everyone how good it was to watch and bring even more along, when circumstances allow.”