Charlie Gilmour: Ex-Arsenal and Norwich City youngster signs up at St Johnstone

Charlie Gilmour is relieved to end an anxious three-month wait for a new club.

The former Arsenal and Norwich City youngster has penned a short-term deal with St Johnstone through to the summer.

But after searching for a club since the autumn, the 21-year-old is determined to play his way into a longer-term stay.

“I’m obviously delighted to get it done,” admitted Gilmour, who impressed on trial at Perth.

“It’s been a tough few months for me but I’m excited to get going now.

“I’ll keep working hard and doing as much as I can off and on the pitch.

“Hopefully I can help the team going forward.”

Perth boss Callum Davidson has been impressed with the former Scotland U19 international, who gained experience last season on loan at Dutch side Telstar.

“Charlie is one who will be a good addition. He’s a young player with big talent and hopefully we can get the best out of him,” he said.

Davidson insisted the arrival of winger Glenn Middleton on loan from Rangers and the emergence of Israeli striker Guy Melamed had already boosted his options.

“I am actually quite happy going forward with my squad,” he said.

“We have added Glenn and in the last month Guy has been like a new signing.

“He is finally getting up to speed, so it is like two new signings, which gives us a lift. It puts pressure on everybody else.”

Davidson noted that striker Callum Hendry, who has been linked with Aberdeen and Hibs on loan, still has a future at Perth.

“Callum still has another year to go on his contract,” said Davidson.

“I will be looking to him next season.”

Wotherspoon rewarded

Davidson also welcomed the two-year contract extension penned by midfielder David Wotherspoon.

“It is great. We have been working pretty hard over the last few months to get the deal done.

“I think David has been probably one of our best players this season.

“He has adapted to the position that he’s played in.

“David understands the game really well and when you watch him play he knows exactly what he is doing.

“He has added goals to his game as well so hopefully he can add a few more and finish off with his best tally.”

The Perth boss was shocked to see weekend opponents Kilmarnock part company with manager Alex Dyer soon after Saints’ 3-2 comeback win.

“It’s part and parcel of the business we’re in. We all know that,” said Davidson.

“But he is a good guy and I was sad to see him go.

“For us, it was a really enjoyable victory and a huge one regarding the season. It gives us a platform.

“And it gives the players confidence that, no matter what is happening in a game, they can stay in it and can get a result.”