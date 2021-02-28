St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson suffers final heartbreak again as injury rules him out of Betfred Cup showdown with Livingston

St Johnstone star Murray Davidson has lost his fitness battle ahead of the Betfred Cup Final with Livingston.

The midfielder hasn’t appeared for Saints since limping off against Rangers earlier this month and boss Callum Davidson, speaking in midweek, gave him a 50-50 chance of making the Hampden clash.

But a calf injury has ruled him out of the showdown with his old club.

It’s the second time Davidson has suffered cup final heartbreak with St Johnstone – he missed the 2014 Scottish Cup triumph over Dundee United at Celtic Park through injury.

No Murray Davidson, as feared. Gutted for him. Conway in for Melamed…. pic.twitter.com/k3sNaPmPkT — Eric Nicolson (@C_ENicolson) February 28, 2021

Former McDiarmid Park man Allan Preston told BBC Sportsound: “It’s heart-breaking for the young man.

“Murray Davidson has been a brilliant servant to St Johnstone and I hope, for his sake, that he gets a winners’ medal.”