Tuesday, March 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson suffers final heartbreak again as injury rules him out of Betfred Cup showdown with Livingston

by Marc Deanie
February 28 2021, 1.11pm Updated: February 28 2021, 5.14pm
© SNS GroupPERTH, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 21: St Johnstone's Murray Davidson during a Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Motherwell at McDiarmid Park, on November 21, 2020, in Perth, Scotland (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Murray Davidson.

St Johnstone star Murray Davidson has lost his fitness battle ahead of the Betfred Cup Final with Livingston.

The midfielder hasn’t appeared for Saints since limping off against Rangers earlier this month and boss Callum Davidson, speaking in midweek, gave him a 50-50 chance of making the Hampden clash.

But a calf injury has ruled him out of the showdown with his old club.

It’s the second time Davidson has suffered cup final heartbreak with St Johnstone – he missed the 2014 Scottish Cup triumph over Dundee United at Celtic Park through injury.

Former McDiarmid Park man Allan Preston told BBC Sportsound: “It’s heart-breaking for the young man.

“Murray Davidson has been a brilliant servant to St Johnstone and I hope, for his sake, that he gets a winners’ medal.”

Livingston v St Johnstone: Where on TV can you watch Sunday’s Betfred Cup Final?