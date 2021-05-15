Callum Davidson grateful for St Johnstone fans’ ‘Scottish Cup tickets for players and staff’ stance before ‘Level 3’ bombshell

Callum Davidson would have been delighted if 300 lucky St Johnstone fans had got the chance to cheer on their heroes in the Scottish Cup final.

Before Friday’s Glasgow ‘Level 3’ bombshell, which resulted in next Saturday’s clash being moved back behind closed doors, the cup double-chasing St Johnstone boss was touched to see Perth supporters urging club chiefs to give prized tickets to deserving staff and players’ families.

Davidson, whose preparations for today’s Euro shoot-out with Livingston and next week’s Hampden clash with Hibs have been thrown into disarray by Covid-19 sweeping through the camp, has been boosted by the latest batch of negative virus test results and a two-year deal for striker Chris Kane.

He reckons it would have been better to have some fans through the doors on final day rather than none.

Davidson said: “I think the SFA were fighting hard to get as many people through the door as possible.

“I think what the fans suggested was great but for me it was about getting the right balance, the right fairness.

“The club means so much to a lot of supporters. It would have been daft not to try to do something on that side as well.

“Not everybody is going to be happy or pleased about it. We just have to deal with it and do the best we can.”

Davidson, who had nine players missing in the 4-0 midweek loss to Celtic, hopes to have several stars back for a Livingston clash which will settle fifth place.

If Saints avoid defeat in his 50th game at the helm, he’ll be leading the Perth club back into Europe in his first season as a manager.

Chaotic preparations

But Davidson admits preparations for the final two games of the season have been chaotic.

He revealed: “Everyone tested negative from the latest tests, which is good news.

“But we aren’t out of the woods yet with the incubation period. We are still on high alert.

“It’s massive to have extra bodies because the lads have played Sunday and Wednesday.

“They were really tough games and this is an earlier kick-off.

“It is a big boost for us going into such an important game.

“They did little bits and bobs at home but it was difficult when they were having to isolate in your house.

“They managed some bike work.

“We have managed to get them on the grass a little bit more. But it is socially-distanced just now, as much as we can just to make sure they are safe.

“We have to try to protect them as much as we can. It’s not ideal at the moment.

“Basically, players are just coming in, leaving their cars and coming in in their training kit. It’s difficult times.

“I am looking forward to the games but maybe I should turn my phone off between now and next Saturday and not answer anyone’s calls!

“It is day by day what we can do. Negative results came back yesterday so that’s good news.

“It is just making sure we do everything right and then hopefully by Monday we will know exactly what we can or cannot do for the following Saturday.

“We will get a few more players back during the week and hopefully they are OK to train. We will assess them and probably have two really good days’ training before the final.

“It’s the best we are going to get so we just have to deal with it and get on with it.

“It’s just a matter of assessing the ones who have been isolating who have got Covid because their health is really important, not just for the game but going forward as well.”

Czech keeper Zdenek Zlamal, an emergency signing from Hearts, will face Livingston.

But Davidson revealed that absent goalies Zander Clark and Elliot Parish haven’t shown virus symptoms.

“That’s really positive news for me. They’ve been isolating and both feel good within themselves.

“Elliot is back on Monday so we will see how he is, and Zander is back on Wednesday.”

Betfred up winner Davidson insists securing fifth place would equal a title win for the Perth outfit.

“Obviously, Aberdeen and Hibs are slightly bigger and then there’s Rangers and Celtic.

“So for me to finish fifth with the pool of players we have is an unbelievable achievement. That’s really top of our league.

“If you said at the start of the season that this is what we would be challenging for, I’d have snapped your hand off.”