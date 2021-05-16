JASON KERR: My future is with St Johnstone- Perth captain wants new contract talks

St Johnstone have been given the perfect cup final week boost, with Jason Kerr declaring he wants to extend his contract at McDiarmid Park.

The Perth captain has a year left on his current deal and has been linked with Saturday’s Hampden Park opponents, Hibs.

There are sure to be other suitors in the Premiership and down south but the former Scotland under-21 international has got his heart set on staying in Perth for longer than 12 months – and leading Callum Davidson’s side into a European campaign.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Livingston ensured, at worst, Saints will enter the 2021/21 Europa Conference League qualifiers at the second round.

But if they beat Hibs and complete a Betfred Cup and Scottish Cup double, they’ll be guaranteed group stage football through to Christmas.

Not the prettiest game but delighted to get over the line👏🏼 what a season it’s been and we are back in Europe!!🤩💙 https://t.co/1BKJrGPxk6 — Jason Kerr (@JasonKerr08) May 15, 2021

“It’s good that a lot of players are committing themselves to the club,” said Kerr. “There is so much excitement about what we’re doing just now and what we can go on to do in the future.

“I’ve got another year left on my contract but I’m definitely open to talks. My future is with St Johnstone and I really want to play European football with the club.”

Kerr believes he won’t be the only one whose eyes are lighting up at the prospect of a Saints’ Euro adventure, the sixth for the club in less than a decade.

“Every player wants to play European football,” he said. “It’s huge for players at the club and players we’re looking to sign.

“If that’s not an incentive for a player, I don’t know what is.

“Group stage football would mind-blowing. We’re obviously going to focus on Saturday first but I wouldn’t put anything past this team.

“If we did get that, I‘m sure it’s a challenge we’d meet.”

🏆 #BetfredCupFinal

📺 Live on Premier Sports this Sunday@StJohnstone dispatched Hibs 3-0 in their semi-final, with this Jason Kerr header opening their account on the night! 👉 To watch live, visit: https://t.co/jAKyGbT9tX pic.twitter.com/K3TT9VXrBj — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Davidson would like to keep goalkeeper Bobby Zlamal at the club for another week.

He will hope to have both Zander Clark and Elliott Parish available for the final but extending the Hearts man’s emergency loan would give the Saints boss extra insurance.

“Hopefully we will have him next week,” said Davidson. “And see how Elliott and Zander are when they come back.

“We are looking at that just now. It might save me sleepless nights if I have him here as well so I’ll speak to the chairman and see if we can do something about it.”

Callum Booth was brought off late in the Livingston game with a tight groin.

“It’s been a tough six days for the lads,” Davidson added. “We knew we might have some niggles.”