STUART COSGROVE: St Johnstone have been blessed by David Wotherspoon — my Uncle Jimmy would have loved him

On Saturday evening, as the half-naked body of St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson slid on a river of champagne across a blue Marmoleum floor inside the dressing rooms at Hampden Park, I could not have been happier.

I always imagined that Steven MacLean’s winning goal in the 2014 Cup final would be the pinnacle of Saints and naked torsos, but how wrong can you be? This was our boss, our leader and a moment of celebration that ranks high in St Johnstone’s history.