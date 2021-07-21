Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Callum Davidson confirms St Johnstone may have to play BOTH LEGS of potential Euro clash with Galatasaray at neutral venue

By Ewan Smith
July 21 2021, 10.40pm Updated: July 22 2021, 8.15am
McDiarmid Park could be empty as Saints play the 'home' leg of their Europa League tie with Galatasary at a neutral venue.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has confirmed his side could be forced to play both legs of their potential Europa League clash with Galatasaray at a neutral venue.

The Turkish giants are almost certain to be the Perth side’s opponents in the Europa League third qualifying round after they lost 5-1 in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

However, Turkey is currently on the Covid red-list and Saints have been told by UEFA that both legs could be moved to an alternative venue.

That will mean Perth fans are denied the chance to see their double cup-winning side in their European opener.

There could also be travel restrictions to the chosen country with two closed doors matches not ruled out.

And in a double blow to Saints, Davidson’s side could be forced to pay a five-figure sum to stage the event away from McDiarmid Park.

St Johnstone could be denied the chance to play their Europa League game at McDiarmid Park

Playing Galatasary at a neutral venue will prove costly to St Johnstone

“It could be a possibility that we have to play both games at a neutral venue if we get Galatasaray,” said Davidson after his side’s 4-1 friendly win over Arbroath.

“We’re extremely disappointed. The reason we get into Europe is for the supporters.

“They want to watch Galatasaray – if it’s them – and for me it’s an extremely disappointing situation.

“It’s not cost-effective either for the club. It will actually cost the club money to do it too.

St Johnstone fans could miss out on a big European night in Perth

Memories of famous Euro nights in Perth

“There are obviously reasons for it which I don’t quite know or understand.

“All I know is when you get into Europe it’s all about the fans.

“I remember when we played Eskisehirspor there was a full house at McDiarmid Park. It was the same for Rosenbourg.

“These games are all about the supporters being able to come along and enjoy something different.

“Hopefully we can work towards a way where we can have the game at McDiarmid Park.

“If it is to be Galatasaray, we want to play against a top class team from Turkey in Perth.

“I would love us to get something done but I’m not an expert on the situation.

“I have to focus on getting eleven players on the park and see what happens next.”

St Johnstone almost certain to face Galatasaray after PSV Eindhoven thrash Turkish side

 

