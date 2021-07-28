Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Callum Davidson likes an ‘unknown’ signing but Scottish market will always be St Johnstone’s priority

By Eric Nicolson
July 28 2021, 10.27pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

Callum Davidson is delighted St Johnstone have hired a head of recruitment who will cast a net far and wide to identify new players in this transfer window and beyond.

But the Perth club will never neglect the Scottish market that has served them so well in an era of unprecedented success.

Saints are hoping to complete the signing of Finland under-21 international Eetu Vertainen.

And Israeli forward Guy Melamed was a McDiarmid Park hit last season when he got up to speed with Premiership football in this country.

Going into the relative “unknown” won’t become the Saints norm, though.

“I do like a little bit of the unknown,” said Davidson.

“But we have a work ethic with the Scottish players that is at a standard we can’t drop beneath. It’s something I’m comfortable with.

“Because I don’t have a big squad I can’t take too many gambles. Everybody who comes in has to hit the ground running.”

On the recent appointment of former Dundee United analyst Grieve, Davidson said:  “It was something myself and Tommy (Wright) always spoke about.

“We’re a very small team – our backroom team is one of the smallest in the league – and it’s a great addition.

“It helps us with things we’ve been working into the night doing.

“I’m delighted Stevie’s in the door and working hard. He can focus on players we might look to bring through the door and I can concentrate on games.”

No new bids

For all the talk of raised bids for Shaun Rooney and Jamie McCart by Rotherham and Hibs respectively after their opening offers were turned down, potential departures are no nearer happening, Davidson reported.

“If there were any offers made that were worthwhile for the club it would be something we’d have to consider but at the moment there’s been nothing,” he said.

There certainly hasn’t been cause to doubt the commitment of the players at the heart of the summer speculation.

“I can question any of them,” said Davidson.

“All my players have showed a really good attitude in pre-season.

“There has been a high intensity in training and games. There have been no signs of anybody dropping off.

“The lads all enjoy themselves and work really hard. This week has been no different.

“It’s been a good few days and we’re ready to go.

“The only one who probably hasn’t got enough game-time under his belt is Chris Kane. He’s playing a bit of catch-up but he’s close to starting as well.”

Eetu Vertainen backed to be a big hit at St Johnstone and compared to Andrew Shinnie

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]