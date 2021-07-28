Callum Davidson likes an ‘unknown’ signing but Scottish market will always be St Johnstone’s priority

Callum Davidson is delighted St Johnstone have hired a head of recruitment who will cast a net far and wide to identify new players in this transfer window and beyond.

But the Perth club will never neglect the Scottish market that has served them so well in an era of unprecedented success.

Saints are hoping to complete the signing of Finland under-21 international Eetu Vertainen.

And Israeli forward Guy Melamed was a McDiarmid Park hit last season when he got up to speed with Premiership football in this country.

Going into the relative “unknown” won’t become the Saints norm, though.

“I do like a little bit of the unknown,” said Davidson.

“But we have a work ethic with the Scottish players that is at a standard we can’t drop beneath. It’s something I’m comfortable with.

“Because I don’t have a big squad I can’t take too many gambles. Everybody who comes in has to hit the ground running.”

I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the club I support, and play a part in its continued success into the future@StJohnstone ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/arsAuG9iIB — Stevie Grieve (@Steviegrieve) July 22, 2021

On the recent appointment of former Dundee United analyst Grieve, Davidson said: “It was something myself and Tommy (Wright) always spoke about.

“We’re a very small team – our backroom team is one of the smallest in the league – and it’s a great addition.

“It helps us with things we’ve been working into the night doing.

“I’m delighted Stevie’s in the door and working hard. He can focus on players we might look to bring through the door and I can concentrate on games.”

No new bids

For all the talk of raised bids for Shaun Rooney and Jamie McCart by Rotherham and Hibs respectively after their opening offers were turned down, potential departures are no nearer happening, Davidson reported.

“If there were any offers made that were worthwhile for the club it would be something we’d have to consider but at the moment there’s been nothing,” he said.

There certainly hasn’t been cause to doubt the commitment of the players at the heart of the summer speculation.

“I can question any of them,” said Davidson.

“All my players have showed a really good attitude in pre-season.

“There has been a high intensity in training and games. There have been no signs of anybody dropping off.

You are never safe, not even in pre-season training 🥜#SJFC pic.twitter.com/xmM3BcMf2I — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) July 5, 2021

“The lads all enjoy themselves and work really hard. This week has been no different.

“It’s been a good few days and we’re ready to go.

“The only one who probably hasn’t got enough game-time under his belt is Chris Kane. He’s playing a bit of catch-up but he’s close to starting as well.”