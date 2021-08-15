Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Callum Davidson salutes St Johnstone fans for giving his side ‘energy’ to extend 18-month winning cup run

By Ewan Smith
August 15 2021, 6.39pm Updated: August 15 2021, 8.35pm
Callum Davidson with the Betfred Cup trophy.
Callum Davidson's side are in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final after a penalty shoot-out win at Arbroath

Callum Davidson saluted St Johnstone’s fans for driving their heroes into the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup.

Holders Saints made it 14 successive cup tie wins after a dramatic penalty shoot-out success at Arbroath.

That magical run stretches back to March 2020 to a 1-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat against Celtic.

That day a late Ryan Christie strike earned the Glasgow side a hard-fought win.

Saints were made to work for the victory – after twice coming back from a goal down to Arbroath.

But Ali McCann’s shoot-out penalty sent the visiting fans home happy.

The Perth side will now travel to Austria for their Europa Conference League clash with LASK.

They face a trip to Dundee in the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup.

And Davidson was quick to point out the role the fans played in the Arbroath win.

“We are through and I’m absolutely delighted,” Davidson told Saints TV.

“I’d like to thank all the fans for coming through. There was an unbelievable turnout from St Johnstone fans and a big thanks to them.

“They probably helped us and don’t realise that.

“Their support and energy transfers onto the pitch and I have to thank them for that.

Ali McCann netted his side’s winning penalty as St Johnstone reached the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup

Davidson: St Johnstone found way to win at Arbroath

“You have to credit Arbroath for the energy levels. They came back at us.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult tie and I was always worried about the knock-on effects from Thursday.

“You see how difficult it is to play in big European nights and then when it comes to domestic football a lot of teams with bigger squads struggle.

“We made a lot of mistakes but I said to them at half-time was ‘find a way to win, find a way to get to the next round.’

“Ultimately they did that. It wasn’t good, it wasn’t pretty but we are through.”

McCann is spot-kick hero

Arbroath missed three penalties in the shoot-out with Ricky Little, Dale Hilson and Bobby Linn all failing to hit the target.

But Callum Booth’s spot-kick was saved by Derek Gaston and Jason Kerr screwed his effort wide before McCann slammed home the winner.

“We didn’t make the penalties easy either,” added Davidson. “They gifted us a few early and we gave them back.

“That’s football. Anyone could go through on penalties and I wouldn’t be complaining if Arbroath had gone through.

“They played really well but I’ll give my boys credit for the fight and character they showed to get through to the quarter-finals.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier