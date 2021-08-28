Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

No St Johnstone blame for legends David Wotherspoon and Shaun Rooney, insists Liam Craig

By Eric Nicolson
August 28 2021, 8.30am
Liam Craig at full-time.
David Wotherspoon and Shaun Rooney are St Johnstone legends.

And, as Liam Craig pointed out, their Europa Conference League red cards won’t change that.

The veteran Perth midfielder is already focused on making sure the good times keep coming at McDiarmid Park.

And Hampden cup double heroes Wotherspoon and Rooney, both sent off in Thursday night’s European campaign-ending defeat to LASK, will have key roles to play again.

“David and Shaun are old enough, experienced enough and honest enough,” said Craig.

“They are two reasons why we are here in the first place.

“What they have done for the club – David over a long period of time and Shaun over a shorter time – and the success they’ve had, is fantastic.

“They are huge characters in the dressing room and if we are to have a good season they will play a massive part.”

Craig made no attempt to hide the fact that qualifying for Europe again is the aim.

“We want to learn from those moments, get back on this stage and there’s definitely enough quality in that dressing room to have another successful season,” he said.

“We have to use the disappointment as fuel to go again.

“We’ve not started the league as well as we’d have hoped so now that’s the focus.

“We didn’t have a great start to the season last year but that worked out not too bad. That’s the levels we want to get back to – so we can have more nights like Thursday.

“We want to put on performances to make the supporters come back. They have been excellent. At the end they showed how much this team means to them.

“We have to find the to give us the opportunity to do this. Top players do it season in and season out.

“Teams I have played in over the years have shown a consistency level to keep us where we are.

“It’s important this group of players does that now and builds on this. Some players might move on but the good thing is we’ve always had a great dressing room.

“Moving forward it’s going to take that, take the full squad to buy into what we’re about, to get back to nights like Thursday.”

Get the fans back

Craig added: “Our supporters are a loyal group. They have backed us even in difficult times.

“But as players if you come out and three or four stands are full it does give you extra energy to go and do well.

“Hopefully they can see what the team is about and what we are trying to do and they want to be involved in the success as well.

“They missed out on a lot last year and it’s up to us as players now to put performances on the park to make sure they keep coming back.”

