St Johnstone turn down third Hibs bid for Jamie McCart and Easter Road club move on to new target

By Eric Nicolson
August 27 2021, 10.30pm
Jamie McCart playing against Hibs last season.
Hibs have have had a third bid rejected for St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart.

Courier Sport understands that the offer was in the region of £250,000.

But it is still well short of Saints’ valuation and a ‘meet you in the middle’ compromise is unlikely.

The Easter Road club are set to walk away and have already identified another centre-back target.

McCart is one of a number of Perth players who have a year left on their contract and have been the subject of transfer speculation.

Manager Callum Davidson admitted after their Europa Conference League exit to LASK that “there will be an interesting four or five days to come now”.

