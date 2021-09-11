St Johnstone show end of era claims are premature but lose 2-1 to Rangers

St Johnstone produced a performance that showed predictions of their imminent collapse are wide of the mark.

But a display of typical team-work and commitment, married to a game plan that earned them the lead against Rangers, wasn’t enough to be converted into Premiership points.

Michael O’Halloran’s wonderful second half opener was quickly cancelled out by a Kemar Roofe penalty and with 10 minutes left James Tavernier completed the Light Blues comeback and away win.

Callum Davidson, though, will be encouraged that the post-Ali McCann and Jason Kerr St Johnstone can be a successful one.

Saints, with Ali Crawford making his debut and James Brown deployed as the right-side centre-back, started pretty well and the tactic of using O’Halloran’s pace to their advantage was clear from the off.

On 10 minutes he was alive to a through ball that teased Jon McLaughlin out of his box on the hosts’ left.

It never looked likely that the keeper would win the foot race with O’Halloran and the former Ibrox forward was sent flying.

McLaughlin was given a yellow card but from the subsequent free-kick, Jamie McCart couldn’t keep his back post header on target.

Quiet first half for Zander Clark

Rangers dominated the ball for most of the first half but Saints, as we have come to expect, held their shape very well and it wasn’t until after the half-hour mark that Zander Clark had a shot to save.

And even then, it was a pretty standard one from Roofe’s 25-yarder.

At the other end there was a nice move down the Saints right which ended with Shaun Rooney sending a dangerous low cross into the box.

Chris Kane got to it first but failed to make a clean connection and the same was true when it found its way to Crawford.

Six minutes into the second half Saints came close to playing themselves into a bit of trouble at the back but keeping hold of the ball in tight spaces brought a spectacular reward.

Hayden Muller had the time to get his head up and pick-out O’Halloran, who made a clever run beyond Filip Helander.

The attacker was in control of the situation now and after he cut back inside, O’Halloran gave McLaughlin no chance with his shot from the edge of the box.

🗣️ "He sticks it away against his former club" Michael O'Halloran fires @StJohnstone ahead against Rangers! 📺 Watch now live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/LhGtEP77SG — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 11, 2021

Swift response

The Saints lead only lasted seven minutes unfortunately.

Muller went to ground to challenge Ryan Kent when he would have been better advised staying on his feet.

Willie Collum awarded a penalty and Roofe smashed it home.

It took a couple of minutes for the game to get restarted while Collum dealt with a post-goal spat.

Alfredo Morelos looked to be the main culprit but he was only handed a booking, as were Rooney, Liam Craig and Roofe.

Rangers were camping themselves in the Saints half but in a rare venture forward, the Perth side nearly came up with a second goal.

Kane’s cross from the right wasn’t dealt with by the visitors’ centre-halves and the loose ball fell to Crawford.

McLaughlin did well to pressure the former Hamilton Accies man, whose shot sailed over the bar.

With 10 minutes left Tavernier was given too much time 25 yards out and he produced a stunning shot to find the top corner.

😱 WHAT A GOAL! St Johnstone 1-2 Rangers (Tavernier, 79) Rangers turn it around and what a stunning strike from Tavernier to do it! 📺 Watch now live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/Cerfl35BDB — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 11, 2021

Saints responded well but, even with Clark coming up for a stoppage-time corner again, couldn’t carve out one last clear-cut opportunity to grab an equaliser.