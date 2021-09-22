Zander Clark will have to find a Jason Kerr replacement for celebration hug if St Johnstone beat Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Zander Clark will have to find a Jason Kerr replacement for celebration hug if St Johnstone beat Dundee

By Eric Nicolson
September 22 2021, 6.00am
Zander Clark and Jason Kerr after three of last season's big cup-tie wins.
Zander Clark and Jason Kerr after three of last season's big cup-tie wins.

It became a final whistle big cup game tradition.

Jason Kerr and Zander Clark sharing a celebratory hug after another famous win was boxed off.

His former captain won’t be at Dens Park but the St Johnstone goalkeeper is hoping he’ll have to seek out someone new to continue the habit as the Perth side attempt to knock local rivals Dundee out of the Premier Sports Cup and secure their fifth Hampden Park appearance of the year.

“I might Face Time him!” said Clark.

“It was just one of those things – it seemed to be after every game last year there was always a photo of me and skip cuddling.

“So, it will be different cuddles this year. But I’m sure someone will get one off me.”

Dundee v St Johnstone will be live on Premier Sports.

That man could well be Efe Ambrose, who made a superb Saints debut in the 1-0 victory against Aberdeen on Saturday.

“He’s a good player,” said Clark. “You don’t play at the level he’s played at for so long if you’re not a good player.

“I thought he did well. He was great.

“At the time I didn’t think he’d lost many aerial duels and that was later confirmed.

“It was probably a perfect debut for a centre-half – confident on the ball, won his duels and a clean sheet.

“So, long may that continue.”

Since Kerr’s departure to Wigan Athletic, Liam Craig and then Clark have worn the captain’s armband.

“It was a privilege for me,” said the Scotland squad keeper. “I’ve been at the club a long time, so to lead that group of players out was a proud moment.

“And picking up the first win of the season made it that bit more special.

“Hopefully, it’s the kick-started we need to go on a sort of successful run.”

Clark hasn’t conceded a goal against Dundee in the last five matches between the sides, with his penalty save to deny Charlie Adam in last season’s Scottish Cup tie the obvious highlight.

“They’ve been good games in recent times,” he said. “We were probably a bit fortunate with the clean sheet in the last one but we take it.

“It’s a game the boys look forward to.

“We know they’ll want to pick themselves up from the weekend. But we want to keep our confidence from Saturday going into this one.”

Scotland experience

Clark’s outstanding form over several months earned him his Scotland call-up and he soaked up all the knowledge he could from the recent World Cup qualifying triple-header.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said.

“It was an experience I took a lot from – training, up against some top quality players from down the road and in Scotland.

“To work with Craigy (Gordon) and Liam (Kelly) also was a great experience. You always take bits and bobs away from every training session you do.

Zander Clark on Scotland duty.

“It was a positive camp for the squad and for me personally.

“Getting in the Scotland squad is a reward for the hard work you’ve put in. Not just in the last few months, but the last few years – however long I’ve been at the club and playing regularly.

“But we’re back to club business now and. What I always said before making the Scotland squad – I’m doing what I can for this club and trying to help us get positive results on the pitch.”

Kerr and Ali McCann’s career paths have taken them to England.

Asked if it was one he’d like to follow one day, Clark responded: “You always want to go and play at the highest level you can.

“I’m loving my football here at the minute so my full focus is on tomorrow night.

“That’s how I go about my business. I just deal with one thing at a time.

“Everything for me is fully focused on tomorrow night.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]