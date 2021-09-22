Zander Clark will have to find a Jason Kerr replacement for celebration hug if St Johnstone beat Dundee

It became a final whistle big cup game tradition.

Jason Kerr and Zander Clark sharing a celebratory hug after another famous win was boxed off.

His former captain won’t be at Dens Park but the St Johnstone goalkeeper is hoping he’ll have to seek out someone new to continue the habit as the Perth side attempt to knock local rivals Dundee out of the Premier Sports Cup and secure their fifth Hampden Park appearance of the year.

“I might Face Time him!” said Clark.

“It was just one of those things – it seemed to be after every game last year there was always a photo of me and skip cuddling.

“So, it will be different cuddles this year. But I’m sure someone will get one off me.”

That man could well be Efe Ambrose, who made a superb Saints debut in the 1-0 victory against Aberdeen on Saturday.

“He’s a good player,” said Clark. “You don’t play at the level he’s played at for so long if you’re not a good player.

“I thought he did well. He was great.

“At the time I didn’t think he’d lost many aerial duels and that was later confirmed.

“It was probably a perfect debut for a centre-half – confident on the ball, won his duels and a clean sheet.

“So, long may that continue.”

Since Kerr’s departure to Wigan Athletic, Liam Craig and then Clark have worn the captain’s armband.

“It was a privilege for me,” said the Scotland squad keeper. “I’ve been at the club a long time, so to lead that group of players out was a proud moment.

“And picking up the first win of the season made it that bit more special.

“Hopefully, it’s the kick-started we need to go on a sort of successful run.”

Clark hasn’t conceded a goal against Dundee in the last five matches between the sides, with his penalty save to deny Charlie Adam in last season’s Scottish Cup tie the obvious highlight.

“They’ve been good games in recent times,” he said. “We were probably a bit fortunate with the clean sheet in the last one but we take it.

“It’s a game the boys look forward to.

“We know they’ll want to pick themselves up from the weekend. But we want to keep our confidence from Saturday going into this one.”

Scotland experience

Clark’s outstanding form over several months earned him his Scotland call-up and he soaked up all the knowledge he could from the recent World Cup qualifying triple-header.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said.

“It was an experience I took a lot from – training, up against some top quality players from down the road and in Scotland.

“To work with Craigy (Gordon) and Liam (Kelly) also was a great experience. You always take bits and bobs away from every training session you do.

“It was a positive camp for the squad and for me personally.

“Getting in the Scotland squad is a reward for the hard work you’ve put in. Not just in the last few months, but the last few years – however long I’ve been at the club and playing regularly.

“But we’re back to club business now and. What I always said before making the Scotland squad – I’m doing what I can for this club and trying to help us get positive results on the pitch.”

Kerr and Ali McCann’s career paths have taken them to England.

Asked if it was one he’d like to follow one day, Clark responded: “You always want to go and play at the highest level you can.

“I’m loving my football here at the minute so my full focus is on tomorrow night.

“That’s how I go about my business. I just deal with one thing at a time.

“Everything for me is fully focused on tomorrow night.”