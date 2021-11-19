Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam Gordon: St Johnstone skipper insists Perth side uninterested in Celtic mind games over Hampden referee Nick Walsh

By Gordon Bannerman
November 19 2021, 10.27pm
St Johnstone skipper Liam Gordon says Celtic mind games won't wobble St Johnstone at Hampden
Liam Gordon insists St Johnstone have refused to get mired in mind games in the build-up to the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

Celtic chairman Ian Bankier piled pressure on Hampden referee Nick Walsh at a heated Hoops annual general meeting this week.

He expressed “deep concern” at the whistler’s performance in the recent league match at Celtic Park – won 2-0 by the home side – when Perth striker Chris Kane and Hoops defender Cameron Carter-Vickers were both cautioned following an incident.

Celtic chairman Ian Bankier

Celtic players demanded a red for the Perth attacker following a flare-up, triggered when the Parkhead centre-back tumbled on top of the ball.

Bankier told Celtic shareholders: “That is a source of deep concern. But we don’t run the SFA.”

Perth skipper Gordon insists Saints won’t be distracted by the row.

“To be fair, honestly I don’t look at that whatsoever,” he maintained.

Celtic players rush between Cameron Carter-Vickers and Chris Kane at Parkhead

“It’s not something that’s ever come up in conversation with any of the players.

“We are just fully focused on ourselves, turning up and going a job.

“All the other distractions… I just think if you start filling your head with that stuff you are on the wrong path and it’s only going to lead to destruction in a way.”

