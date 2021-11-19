Liam Gordon: St Johnstone skipper insists Perth side uninterested in Celtic mind games over Hampden referee Nick Walsh

An error occurred. Please try again.

Liam Gordon insists St Johnstone have refused to get mired in mind games in the build-up to the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

Celtic chairman Ian Bankier piled pressure on Hampden referee Nick Walsh at a heated Hoops annual general meeting this week.

He expressed “deep concern” at the whistler’s performance in the recent league match at Celtic Park – won 2-0 by the home side – when Perth striker Chris Kane and Hoops defender Cameron Carter-Vickers were both cautioned following an incident.

Celtic players demanded a red for the Perth attacker following a flare-up, triggered when the Parkhead centre-back tumbled on top of the ball.

Bankier told Celtic shareholders: “That is a source of deep concern. But we don’t run the SFA.”

Perth skipper Gordon insists Saints won’t be distracted by the row.

“To be fair, honestly I don’t look at that whatsoever,” he maintained.

“It’s not something that’s ever come up in conversation with any of the players.

“We are just fully focused on ourselves, turning up and going a job.

“All the other distractions… I just think if you start filling your head with that stuff you are on the wrong path and it’s only going to lead to destruction in a way.”