Hearts winger Jamie Walker is a St Johnstone January transfer target

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hearts winger Jamie Walker is on St Johnstone’s radar for a January transfer.

The Perth club have a number of attacking and midfield targets for next month and the 28-year-old is one of them.

It has been reported in the Edinburgh Evening News that if Saints do make Walker an offer, there will be others in the Premiership, including Livingston, who will provide competition.

The left-sided attacker has found himself out of the first team picture under Robbie Neilson this season and hasn’t started a Premiership match.

Out of contract in the summer

He will be out of contract in the summer and Courier Sport understands the former Dundee United boss would allow him to leave on loan or permanently.

If Saints do step-up their interest, it would likely be the latter.

Walker made his name in his first spell with Hearts.

He represented Scotland at every level through to under-21.

His career statistics of 59 goals and 50 assists are impressive.

Wide left is an area Callum Davidson is looking to strengthen after David Wotherspoon picked up a long-term knee injury.