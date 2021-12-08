Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hearts winger Jamie Walker is a St Johnstone January transfer target

By Eric Nicolson
December 8 2021, 9.41am Updated: December 8 2021, 12.15pm
Hearts winger Jamie Walker is on St Johnstone’s radar for a January transfer.

The Perth club have a number of attacking and midfield targets for next month and the 28-year-old is one of them.

It has been reported in the Edinburgh Evening News that if Saints do make Walker an offer, there will be others in the Premiership, including Livingston, who will provide competition.

The left-sided attacker has found himself out of the first team picture under Robbie Neilson this season and hasn’t started a Premiership match.

Out of contract in the summer

He will be out of contract in the summer and Courier Sport understands the former Dundee United boss would allow him to leave on loan or permanently.

If Saints do step-up their interest, it would likely be the latter.

Walker made his name in his first spell with Hearts.

He represented Scotland at every level through to under-21.

His career statistics of 59 goals and 50 assists are impressive.

Wide left is an area Callum Davidson is looking to strengthen after David Wotherspoon picked up a long-term knee injury.

