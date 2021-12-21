St Johnstone Opta analysis: A Perth revival can be built around Jacob Butterfield and Viv Solomon-Otabor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone Opta analysis: A Perth revival can be built around Jacob Butterfield and Viv Solomon-Otabor

By Eric Nicolson
December 21 2021, 12.00pm
Viv Solomon-Otabor has produced impressive Opta numbers for St Johnstone.
Viv Solomon-Otabor has produced impressive Opta numbers for St Johnstone.

St Johnstone’s Premiership predicament is undeniably a bleak one at present.

As the bottom side in the league, lowest scorers and lowest chance creators, the Perth side are in a dark hole, with their manager admitting “hard work” needs to be put in to dig themselves out of it.

There are shafts of light, however.

And two of those are provided by the club’s recent free agent signings, Jacob Butterfield and Viv Solomon-Otabor.

Butterfield builds on his Ibrox debut

Two starts in four days for a man who hasn’t been played competitive football for five months was always going to be an unrealistic ask.

Callum Davidson will want to get Butterfield on the pitch as often as possible and for as long as possible but he wisely resisted the temptation to include him from the off at Ibrox on the Wednesday and Fir Park on the Saturday.

You would hope and expect Butterfield will have 90 minutes, or very close to it, in his legs by the end of the festive fixtures.

For the moment, it’s about making an impact in shorter bursts.

After an impressive debut, when his team was operating on scraps of possession against Rangers, the former Derby County man was able to get on the ball far more regularly and further up the pitch with Motherwell as the opposition.

Jacob Butterfield's Opta numbers against Motherwell.
Jacob Butterfield’s Opta numbers against Motherwell.

A touch total of 37 in just over half-an-hour of football was encouraging, as was the fact Butterfield only gave the ball away on four occasions.

That was eight more touches than his 79 minutes the previous midweek.

Butterfield being deployed regularly as a number 8, or even a number 10, will surely result in assists and goals for his team.

Solomon-Otabor’s eye-catching numbers

It hasn’t happened yet but it is looking increasingly likely that if anybody is going to be the door-opener for St Johnstone up front in the current squad, it will be Solomon-Otabor.

The short-term recruit’s ability to keep an attack going is unparalleled for Saints at the moment.

Before Saturday he had been given four substitute run-outs – two for just a few minutes (Hibs and Aberdeen) and the other two for a quarter of the game (Dundee and Rangers).

His accumulative passing accuracy percentage was a blemish-free 100%.

The Motherwell match proved that you can’t just put that figure down to a small sample size.

Viv Solomon-Otabor showed impressive passing accuracy against Motherwell.
Viv Solomon-Otabor showed impressive passing accuracy against Motherwell.

At the weekend it only dropped to 89%, basically meaning he has wasted just two passes as a St Johnstone player.

And the former Wigan Athletic man’s final third passing accuracy total remains flawless.

The Saints Opta heatmap highlights the contrast between attack on Solomon-Otabor’s left and Glenn Middleton’s right.

The St Johnstone heatmap against Motherwell.

And the fact that Callum Booth to the 25-year-old was the highest passing combination on the day (17) speaks to a relationship with promise on that side of the pitch.

Like Butterfield, Solomon-Otabor is genuinely two-footed and plays with his head up.

Both men are likely to see their game-time increased in the last four matches before the mid-season break.

And expect to see them start against Ross County.

Daniel Cleary has started training with St Johnstone as former Dundalk defender aims to ‘hit the ground running’ in January

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]