3 St Johnstone talking points: Nadir Ciftci is the best hope to lead Saints out of their ‘crisis’ as season-defining Dundee game looms large

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The three-week break hasn’t changed the narrative for St Johnstone.

Their downward trajectory continued at Tynecastle with a ninth defeat in a row, eight of those in the Premiership.

Manager Callum Davidson admitted this has now become a “crisis”.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points from the defeat and starts the build-up to a clash with Dundee that is shaping up to be their biggest league game in many a year.

Nadir Ciftci brings hope

If Saints are going to extricate themselves from this increasingly perilous situation it’s going to take more than one man.

But what already appears undeniable is that, of the players currently in their squad, Nadir Ciftci is their best bet to be a talisman.

Yes, it was his stray pass that was chiefly responsible for Hearts’ second goal.

And he should have done better with the one clear-cut opportunity Saints had in the match – a first-time volley struck straight at Craig Gordon when it was still 0-0.

But Davidson was quite right to identify Ciftci’s performance as a reason to be enthused in amongst familiar post-match reflections.

We’d been told he had looked the real deal in training and the former Dundee United man didn’t disappoint.

Impressive link-up play, a willingness to track back and play his part defensively, some off-the-cuff invention and a desire to shoot on sight were all on show.

If this was a Nadir Ciftci working his way back to match sharpness, a Nadir Ciftci at full throttle could be a transformative player for Saints.

Central midfield priority (still)

The first half display of Cammy MacPherson was hugely encouraging.

His positional play was spot on, he played with his head up and when there was an opportunity to get Saints moving forward, he seized it.

Given the on-loan St Mirren man was carrying a groin injury before his December operation and this was his first game in the best part of two months, it was understandable that his influence waned in the second 45.

But we saw more than just glimpses of the player many people in Paisley were unhappy to see leave.

That Tynecastle second half reinforced the point, though, that central midfield remains an area of the team where Saints can be exposed, particularly when they fall a goal behind.

A forward of equal pedigree to Ciftci, and a skillset that will complement his, is needed.

But the biggest priority in the transfer window – that started well for Saints and has worryingly faded into bids knocked back and targets choosing other options – is a robust, energetic, central midfielder.

The hopes of avoiding relegation could hinge on it.

Is it now play-offs at best?

The first round of fixtures after the mid-season break carried real danger for Saints.

Even an in-form Perth team would have been up against it away to Hearts – who are by some distance the third best side in the country.

Ross County and St Mirren beating Motherwell and Dundee United wasn’t a shock and now the gap to real safety – 10th – is seven points.

I wouldn’t say the play-off spot should be the summit of Saints’ ambitions but finishing second bottom and beating the best of the rest from the Championship now looks like the most realistic escape plan.

There is no downplaying the importance of the next league match against Dundee.

Win and they put the full stop to this ruinous run of form and climb off the basement.

Lose and the gap is five points, with the Dark Blues facing three subsequent games more appealing than those Saints will have.

It’s a season-defining match and the victor could well be the one which does the best transfer business before it.