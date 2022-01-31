Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone make right wing-back their last transfer priority, with Hibs’ Drey Wright a possibility

By Eric Nicolson
January 31 2022, 12.47pm Updated: January 31 2022, 4.44pm
Drey Wright with St Johnstone's new signing, Melker Hallberg, behind him.
St Johnstone have made the right wing-back position their last January transfer window priority.

And the return of Drey Wright from Hibs is one possibility under consideration to put the final piece in the jigsaw for the remainder of the season.

The Perth club have already secured midfielder Melker Hallberg and could now make it a quick-fire Easter Road double.

Wright left Saints in the summer of 2020 so hasn’t played under Davidson.

But the McDiarmid Park boss remains a big fan of a player who has struggled to make an impact in Leith.

With Shaun Rooney set to be out for the foreseeable future, right wing-back is an obvious area for Saints to strengthen.

Game-ready

Wright would fit the bill and be game-ready, having started for Hibs twice since Shaun Maloney succeeded Jack Ross.

All the rest of his 12 appearances for the season have been from the bench.

Wright’s best football in Scotland was undoubtedly under Tommy Wright when he was one of the top wingers in the country before he sustained a season-ending knee injury.

If a deal can be concluded, the 26-year-old will become Saints’ seventh new January recruit.

The signing of striker Theo Bair is expected to be announced after a six-figure deal was agreed with Vancouver Whitecaps.

