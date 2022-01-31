St Johnstone make right wing-back their last transfer priority, with Hibs’ Drey Wright a possibility

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have made the right wing-back position their last January transfer window priority.

And the return of Drey Wright from Hibs is one possibility under consideration to put the final piece in the jigsaw for the remainder of the season.

The Perth club have already secured midfielder Melker Hallberg and could now make it a quick-fire Easter Road double.

Wright left Saints in the summer of 2020 so hasn’t played under Davidson.

But the McDiarmid Park boss remains a big fan of a player who has struggled to make an impact in Leith.

With Shaun Rooney set to be out for the foreseeable future, right wing-back is an obvious area for Saints to strengthen.

Game-ready

Wright would fit the bill and be game-ready, having started for Hibs twice since Shaun Maloney succeeded Jack Ross.

All the rest of his 12 appearances for the season have been from the bench.

Wright’s best football in Scotland was undoubtedly under Tommy Wright when he was one of the top wingers in the country before he sustained a season-ending knee injury.

If a deal can be concluded, the 26-year-old will become Saints’ seventh new January recruit.

The signing of striker Theo Bair is expected to be announced after a six-figure deal was agreed with Vancouver Whitecaps.