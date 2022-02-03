Ali Crawford determined to give ‘brilliant’ St Johnstone fans more to cheer after ‘turning point’ Livi strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ali Crawford determined to give ‘brilliant’ St Johnstone fans more to cheer after ‘turning point’ Livi strike

By Sean Hamilton
February 3 2022, 8.00am
Ali Crawford sent the St Johnstone support wild at Livingston with his last minute winner. Supplied by SNS
Ali Crawford relished celebrating St Johnstone’s win at Livingston with the jubilant Perth support.

Now he is determined to keep them on side by firing Saints up the Premiership table.

Crawford and his team-mates had to run a gauntlet of angry fans after the McDiarmid Park side’s Scottish Cup loss to Kelty Hearts.

But the Perth public have backed their side to the hilt in the weeks since.

Their heroes have claimed four points from their last six in return.

And Crawford, who notched the winner against Livi, wants to give fans plenty more to enjoy.

“They were brilliant (at Livingston)” he said.

“ It’s been difficult for them in the last few months and for us to give them that win shows that we are working hard for them and hopefully we can give them more to cheer about for the rest of the season and keep them on our side.”

Saints climbed off the bottom of the league on goal difference following Tuesday night’s victory.

For Crawford, that presents an opportunity.

“We all know where we are,” he said.

“There’s only one place we can go when we are in this position and that’s up the table.

“We are determined to fight. No one wants to be in the position we are in.

“We showed that at Livingston and hopefully that’s the turning point for the season for us.

Perth boss Callum Davidson made eight new signings in January.

Two started against Livi, with one, in John Mahon, appearing as a second half substitute.

They each played a big role in Saints’ first victory since October 30.

And Crawford reckons their arrival should come as a shot across the bows of players already at the club ahead of a crucial few months.

He explained: “It’s a big squad we have now and you know if you are not pulling your weight, then someone is going to come in and take your place, so that’s all the motivation you need to retain it.

“We 100 per cent need to fight it out.

“We know it’s not going to be pretty at times and it was the same at Livingston because it’s a tough place to come.

“But I think if we keep doing what we are doing with good tactics and hard work, I think we will be all right.”

System success, Hendry hunger and hope offered: 3 St Johnstone talking points as season sparked in Livingston

