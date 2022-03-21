St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark called up to Scotland squad as David Marshall drops out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark called up to Scotland squad as David Marshall drops out

By Scott Lorimer
March 21 2022, 12.03pm Updated: March 21 2022, 12.19pm
Zander Clark could be in line for his first cap after being called up for Scotland again.
St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark has been called up to the Scotland squad for the national team’s upcoming friendlies.

The 29-year-old takes the place of veteran stopper David Marshall who had to withdraw due to injury.

The call-up is the third time Clark has been drafted in but he has yet to earn his first cap.

The Saints stopper will have to contend with first-choice Craig Gordon of Hearts and Motherwell’s Liam Kelly for his first Scotland appearance.

His chance could come against Poland at Hampden Park on Thursday night or away to either Austria or Wales the following week.

Meanwhile, Craig Halkett and Ross Stewart have also been called up to the squad for the first time for the upcoming friendly double-header.

Halkett, the 26-year-old Hearts defender, capped at under-19 level, has been rewarded by national team boss Steve Clarke for an impressive season with the third-placed Tynecastle outfit.

Former St Mirren and Ross County striker Stewart, 25, has scored 22 goals for Sunderland this season and has helped the Black Cats into sixth place in Sky Bet League One.

Injuries to John Souttar and Liam Cooper had left Clarke short of defensive options while Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet is out long term with a knee problem.

