St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark called up to Scotland squad as David Marshall drops out

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark has been called up to the Scotland squad for the national team’s upcoming friendlies.

The 29-year-old takes the place of veteran stopper David Marshall who had to withdraw due to injury.

The call-up is the third time Clark has been drafted in but he has yet to earn his first cap.

The Saints stopper will have to contend with first-choice Craig Gordon of Hearts and Motherwell’s Liam Kelly for his first Scotland appearance.

Scotland squad update: IN: Craig Halkett, Zander Clark & Ross Stewart.

OUT: Scott McKenna & David Marshall. pic.twitter.com/YSCqskjvmC — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 21, 2022

His chance could come against Poland at Hampden Park on Thursday night or away to either Austria or Wales the following week.

Meanwhile, Craig Halkett and Ross Stewart have also been called up to the squad for the first time for the upcoming friendly double-header.

Halkett, the 26-year-old Hearts defender, capped at under-19 level, has been rewarded by national team boss Steve Clarke for an impressive season with the third-placed Tynecastle outfit.

Former St Mirren and Ross County striker Stewart, 25, has scored 22 goals for Sunderland this season and has helped the Black Cats into sixth place in Sky Bet League One.

Injuries to John Souttar and Liam Cooper had left Clarke short of defensive options while Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet is out long term with a knee problem.