Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Jason Kerr: David Wotherspoon gave St Johnstone players a rest and has been a ‘massive miss’

By Eric Nicolson
April 19 2022, 7.00am
The loss of David Wotherspoon has been "massive" for St Johnstone, says Jason Kerr.
The deadline day departures of Jason Kerr and Ali McCann gave St Johnstone a huge obstacle to overcome early in the season.

But the double-winning captain, who was sold to Wigan Athletic on the same day as his Perth team-mate’s move to Preston North End, believes the subsequent adverse impact of David Wotherspoon’s season-ending injury can’t be overstated when assessing the reasons for Callum Davidson’s side being involved in a Premiership relegation battle.

“Spoony was definitely one of our most important players last season,” said Kerr.

“If you look back at a lot of our goals, D would have been involved in a lot of them.

“Obviously the last one is right at the top of the list – his cross for Rooney in the Scottish Cup final.

“That’s the sort of quality he has to make things happen.

“It’s not just that, though, he keeps the ball so well.

“He got us up the pitch and gave others a rest because people couldn’t get the ball off him.

“He’s been a massive miss.”

