Callum Davidson: Comebacks show St Johnstone are a different animal ahead of huge St Mirren clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson: Comebacks show St Johnstone are a different animal ahead of huge St Mirren clash

By Eric Nicolson
April 29 2022, 7.00am Updated: April 29 2022, 1.20pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has seen his team's resilience grow.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has seen his team's resilience grow.

It would be a stretch to call St Johnstone kings of the comeback.

But recovering from going a goal behind early to beat Motherwell and do the same to draw with Dundee is nonetheless a sign that the Perth side are now made of the right stuff to finish a stressful and arduous season with their Premiership status intact.

Clearly, the plan will be to score first and stay in front against St Mirren on Saturday.

But Callum Davidson knows that these days a one-goal deficit doesn’t bring with it the near inevitability of defeat that was the case for much of the campaign.

“That wasn’t happening before,” said the McDiarmid Park boss on his team’s ability to mount a comeback.

“Those little things matter.

“Apart from Rangers and Celtic, we know we’re competing on level terms with everybody we’re playing against now.

“We’ve got belief that we can score goals.

“Obviously, I want us to get ahead in games and play with a positive mindset after that.

“But coming back shows character.

“They don’t give up.

“It’s all positives compared with where we were in November and December.

“Hopefully we’ll take the lead against St Mirren and keep applying pressure on them.”

Home form much-improved

As well as their hard-earned resilience, Saints also have a much-improved McDiarmid Park record of one defeat (to Rangers) in their last six to give encouragement they can beat St Mirren this weekend and close within two points of their opponents.

That Perth improvement been a collective effort between pitch and stand as far as Davidson is concerned.

“Our home form has been very good,” he said.

“The crowd have been brilliant at McDiarmid, as they were at Dens.

“It was one of the best supports I can remember there. It was phenomenal.

“They’ve been patient with us when we’ve needed them to be because it can be hard to break teams down sometimes, which was the case against Dundee.

“Hopefully we can give them something to shout about on Saturday.”

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has won cups and faced Galatasaray but St Mirren clash is in ‘biggest game’ category

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]