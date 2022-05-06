Callum Davidson challenges St Johnstone players to make critics eat their words

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson challenges St Johnstone players to make critics eat their words

By Gordon Bannerman
May 6 2022, 10.26pm
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson believes criticism should motivate his players
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson believes criticism should motivate his players

Callum Davidson has challenged his St Johnstone players to make the critics eat their words.

The 1-0 loss to St Mirren last weekend left Perth fans frustrated.

But McDiarmid Park boss Davidson believes his men have the steel required to avoid the drop.

And he is looking for a result at Livingston which will nudge Tayside rivals Dundee closer to the relegation trapdoor.

“I am looking for a reaction from the players after last weekend,” said Davidson.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson cuts a frustrated figure on the touchline against St Mirren

“Sometimes I don’t mind getting beat if we have a go. But losing an important game by not performing to the level we know we can hurt the most.

“It hurt myself, the staff and the players, everyone involved with St Johnstone.

“It is really important we turn up against Livingston and have a go at winning the game.

“It is about having the courage and belief in each other to play football the way we want to play it.

“I have sensed anger and disappointment among the players after the St Mirren performance.

“There is also a determination there to prove the doubters wrong and show we have what’s required to stay in this league.

“We have had good training sessions this week and we know what we need to do as a group.

“That has to start against Livingston.

“It will be tough but I am sure they will turn up and have a right go.

“People talk about the play-offs but we are looking at winning the next game.

“If we do that it will help our cause.

“We are looking to get more points than Dundee this weekend to make sure we give ourselves a chance of staying in this league.”

He added: “We have to be better on the ball than we were against St Mirren to exploit any weaknesses.

“The confidence is there in the camp.

“It has to be when they look back over the last few months.

“They are desperate to win these last few matches. They have to find it within themselves to get the result we want.”

Craig Bryson update

Apart from long-term absentees, Davidson has no fresh injury concerns.

And veteran midfielder Craig Bryson is edging closer to a return from ankle surgery.

“Everyone is good and ready to go,” said the Perth manager.

“Craig is getting there. He won’t make this game but hopefully we can use him against Aberdeen in midweek.

“He is a naturally fit kind of guy.

“We have to make sure he is 100% but the signs are good.

“He has experience and know-how so it would be great to have him available for the last few games.”

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson considering changes at Livingston

