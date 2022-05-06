Callum Davidson challenges St Johnstone players to make critics eat their words

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson has challenged his St Johnstone players to make the critics eat their words.

The 1-0 loss to St Mirren last weekend left Perth fans frustrated.

But McDiarmid Park boss Davidson believes his men have the steel required to avoid the drop.

And he is looking for a result at Livingston which will nudge Tayside rivals Dundee closer to the relegation trapdoor.

“I am looking for a reaction from the players after last weekend,” said Davidson.

“Sometimes I don’t mind getting beat if we have a go. But losing an important game by not performing to the level we know we can hurt the most.

“It hurt myself, the staff and the players, everyone involved with St Johnstone.

“It is really important we turn up against Livingston and have a go at winning the game.

“It is about having the courage and belief in each other to play football the way we want to play it.

“I have sensed anger and disappointment among the players after the St Mirren performance.

“There is also a determination there to prove the doubters wrong and show we have what’s required to stay in this league.

“We have had good training sessions this week and we know what we need to do as a group.

“That has to start against Livingston.

“It will be tough but I am sure they will turn up and have a right go.

“People talk about the play-offs but we are looking at winning the next game.

“If we do that it will help our cause.

“We are looking to get more points than Dundee this weekend to make sure we give ourselves a chance of staying in this league.”

He added: “We have to be better on the ball than we were against St Mirren to exploit any weaknesses.

“The confidence is there in the camp.

“It has to be when they look back over the last few months.

“They are desperate to win these last few matches. They have to find it within themselves to get the result we want.”

Craig Bryson update

Apart from long-term absentees, Davidson has no fresh injury concerns.

And veteran midfielder Craig Bryson is edging closer to a return from ankle surgery.

“Everyone is good and ready to go,” said the Perth manager.

“Craig is getting there. He won’t make this game but hopefully we can use him against Aberdeen in midweek.

“He is a naturally fit kind of guy.

“We have to make sure he is 100% but the signs are good.

“He has experience and know-how so it would be great to have him available for the last few games.”