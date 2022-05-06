St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon determined to ‘make amends’ after Perth side is accused of lacking fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon determined to ‘make amends’ after Perth side is accused of lacking fight

By Eric Nicolson
May 6 2022, 7.00am
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon.
The accusation of the team he leads lacking fight against St Mirren last weekend has wounded St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon.

And the Perth centre-back is determined to address it at Livingston on Saturday.

The 11th v 10th battle at McDiarmid Park demanded so much more than it got from the home team.

But Gordon has pledged that the Saints response in West Lothian will be nearer the mark.

He said: “For any professional footballer that’s the basic fundamentals you should have and that was probably the most disappointing part from Saturday’s game – having the fight and character questioned from our behalf.

“It’s something I pride myself upon and it’s disappointing the way it unfolded on Saturday.

“We’ve got a game this weekend to make amends for that.

“It was a horrible result. It wasn’t a great performance and a bad result in terms of avoiding the play-offs.

“Realistically that’s probably away from us now and we just have to accept that and focus on securing the play-off position.

“Dundee can still catch us if we’re not up to it.

“We need to get three points on Saturday.”

The unity between fans and players since the Kelty Hearts Scottish Cup debacle has helped get Saints off the bottom of the Premiership table and five points above Dundee.

Gordon is confident it won’t start to erode with the season coming to a climax.

“I’ve said it since the turn of the year that they’ve been our 12th man and we need them to keep supporting us,” he said.

“It can be difficult at times, especially with what we’ve been going through of late.

“But they’ve stuck by us and hopefully they continue to do that because we need them for one final push.

“We’ve got some massive games coming up and hopefully we can make that big push to secure the play-off spot and stay in the league.”

