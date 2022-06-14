St Johnstone duo Dan Cleary and John Mahon will be even better next season, says Alan Mannus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dan Cleary and John Mahon helped St Johnstone complete their Premiership relegation escape act.

And Alan Mannus believes the Irish defensive duo will be even better for his old club next season.

The former Saints goalkeeper, still playing in the League of Ireland with Shamrock Rovers at 40, was a fan of both centre-backs when he came up against them before their January moves to McDiarmid Park.

The timing of the transfers – one at the start of the window, the other at the end – helped Cleary get in Callum Davidson’s starting line-up, while Mahon had to be more patient.

But both men were in the Saints back-three for the season-defining second leg play-off victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Alongside captain Liam Gordon, that has the look of a unit Davidson can build a new-look team around in 2022/23.

And Mannus expects Cleary and Mahon to “kick-on” now that the transition period from Irish to Scottish football is behind them.

“I think we were trying to get Dan to Shamrock Rovers when he left Dundalk,” said the former Northern Ireland international.

“I’ve always thought he was a good player.

“I played against him a few times.

“He can be physical when he needs to be and in the Dundalk team, their defenders had to be good with the ball.

“He was as good as anybody in that regard.

“He’d always be happy to take it.

“Mahon did well for Sligo as well – a really solid player.

“I’ve been keeping an eye on how they’ve got on and obviously I’m delighted that they helped keep Saints in the Premiership.”

Second season

Mannus, who was spared a basement battle in his seven years with Saints, added: “It got a bit too close for comfort but St Johnstone always find a way.

“Dan’s played more games than John but both will be better for having a few months of playing Scottish football.

“They’ll kick-on from here.

“It’s not easy to settle into a new league and a new country.

“But the League of Ireland is a good standard – we’ve had teams get to the Europa League group stage – and those two guys were important players at Dundalk and Sligo.

“I’m sure they’ll be important players for Saints next season.”

Hoping for a Perth visit

Mannus still holds the club he won the Scottish Cup with close to his heart – and was honoured to hear that his shirt is currently being proudly worn by actor and fan Colin McCredie in Perth Theatre’s ‘Oh When The Saints’ show.

The countdown to kick-off has begun! ⚽️ Oh When The Saints, the show about club, city and community opens TONIGHT!💙 Book your tickets now for this roller-coaster ride through the highs, lows, pride and passion that come with following a football team.https://t.co/eKbZ9gSaYc pic.twitter.com/alGiMC7e0H — Perth Concert Hall+Perth Theatre (@HorsecrossPerth) June 3, 2022

“I didn’t know that!” he told Courier Sport.

“It was an honour for me to be at St Johnstone for as long as I was and to be part of a great squad that had some memorable achievements.

“I’ve not been back to Scotland since I’ve left and I’d love to get across to a game when there’s a chance.

“Hopefully that will happen in the next year or two.”