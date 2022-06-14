St Johnstone duo Dan Cleary and John Mahon will be even better next season, says Alan Mannus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone duo Dan Cleary and John Mahon will be even better next season, says Alan Mannus

By Eric Nicolson
June 14 2022, 7.00am
Dan Cleary and John Mahon helped St Johnstone complete their Premiership relegation escape act.

And Alan Mannus believes the Irish defensive duo will be even better for his old club next season.

The former Saints goalkeeper, still playing in the League of Ireland with Shamrock Rovers at 40, was a fan of both centre-backs when he came up against them before their January moves to McDiarmid Park.

The timing of the transfers – one at the start of the window, the other at the end – helped Cleary get in Callum Davidson’s starting line-up, while Mahon had to be more patient.

But both men were in the Saints back-three for the season-defining second leg play-off victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Alongside captain Liam Gordon, that has the look of a unit Davidson can build a new-look team around in 2022/23.

And Mannus expects Cleary and Mahon to “kick-on” now that the transition period from Irish to Scottish football is behind them.

“I think we were trying to get Dan to Shamrock Rovers when he left Dundalk,” said the former Northern Ireland international.

“I’ve always thought he was a good player.

“I played against him a few times.

“He can be physical when he needs to be and in the Dundalk team, their defenders had to be good with the ball.

“He was as good as anybody in that regard.

“He’d always be happy to take it.

“Mahon did well for Sligo as well – a really solid player.

“I’ve been keeping an eye on how they’ve got on and obviously I’m delighted that they helped keep Saints in the Premiership.”

Second season

Mannus, who was spared a basement battle in his seven years with Saints, added: “It got a bit too close for comfort but St Johnstone always find a way.

“Dan’s played more games than John but both will be better for having a few months of playing Scottish football.

“They’ll kick-on from here.

“It’s not easy to settle into a new league and a new country.

“But the League of Ireland is a good standard – we’ve had teams get to the Europa League group stage – and those two guys were important players at Dundalk and Sligo.

“I’m sure they’ll be important players for Saints next season.”

Hoping for a Perth visit

Mannus still holds the club he won the Scottish Cup with close to his heart – and was honoured to hear that his shirt is currently being proudly worn by actor and fan Colin McCredie in Perth Theatre’s ‘Oh When The Saints’ show.

“I didn’t know that!” he told Courier Sport.

“It was an honour for me to be at St Johnstone for as long as I was and to be part of a great squad that had some memorable achievements.

“I’ve not been back to Scotland since I’ve left and I’d love to get across to a game when there’s a chance.

“Hopefully that will happen in the next year or two.”

Alan Mannus: St Johnstone and Scotland under-21 star Ross Sinclair ‘has all the qualities’ a top goalie needs

