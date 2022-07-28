‘Head it, kick it’: Leyton Orient fans loved Alex Mitchell’s mantra, now St Johnstone fans are about to see why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

‘Head it, kick it’: Leyton Orient fans loved Alex Mitchell’s mantra, now St Johnstone fans are about to see why

By Eric Nicolson
July 28 2022, 1.25pm
Alex Mitchell has joined St Johnstone on loan.
Alex Mitchell has joined St Johnstone on loan.

Leyton Orient fans loved Alex Mitchell’s ‘head it, kick it’ mantra.

And St Johnstone’s new loan signing has pledged to bring that attitude to his work in Scotland.

The promising Millwall centre-back was a regular in League Two last season.

He believes there’s more to his game than keeping the ball away from his team’s goal but making sure the fundamentals of defending are top notch will always be Mitchell’s priority.

“I had a bit of a stereotype at Leyton Orient last year of ‘head it, kick it’,” said the 20-year-old.

“I’d like to think I can play a bit more and carry the ball into the midfield.

“But the fans were right – I do like to defend, be an out-and-out defender and give the ball to someone better than myself.”

The Millwall contingent

With Danny McNamara, Tanto Olaofe, Hayden Muller and James Brown all having made the switch (in Brown’s case, permanently) from the New Den to McDiarmid Park, Mitchell didn’t find it hard to get a grip on the league and club he’ll be spending the next year at.

“It was a no-brainer to come here and play in the top flight of Scottish football,” he said.

“The gaffer was very persuasive when he spoke to me and I’m really looking forward to my time at the club.

“It was tough after travelling for eight hours the night before but training (On Wednesday) was good.

“I’m not surprised that the standard was really good after speaking to the gaffer and knowing about St Johnstone from speaking to other Millwall boys who have been here.

“I was pleasantly not surprised!”

Becoming a regular with Saints is the primary goal.

“There’s no easy gateway into the team,” said Mitchell.

“You’ve got to really earn you’re place and I’m prepared to do that.

“I’ll graft, be in early and be as professional as I can to get as much game-time as possible.

“That’s the aim.”

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hopes Leyton Orient experience will help Alex Mitchell be a success on loan from Millwall

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]