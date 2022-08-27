St Johnstone can start their move up the Premiership table by shocking Hearts, says James Brown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s an understandable temptation to look beyond the last of a daunting five-fixture opening to St Johnstone’s Premiership season for the prospect of a move up the Premiership table.

But despite having lost to Hibs, Rangers and Aberdeen, the Perth players believe it can begin on Sunday against another one of the ‘big city’ clubs, Hearts.

“It has been a tough start but, apart from Rangers, the two teams who have beaten us haven’t done so easily,” said defender James Brown.

“Hibs was a last minute winner and Aberdeen was a free-kick into the top corner from 30 yards out.

“It’s not as if we’ve been ripped apart.

“Hearts will be another tough one obviously.

“But we see that as a winnable game and there are others ones we’ll see as winnable to come after Sunday.

“Just look at Motherwell to see how quickly you can get up the table with a couple of wins.”

No repeat of last season

One bad – very bad – run of results turned Saints into a team fighting for their top flight lives last season.

Ensuring defeats don’t become a rhythm will be key to ensuring this campaign is far less fraught.

“We had that spell between November and January when we lost a lot of games in a row,” said Brown.

“We want to get ourselves clear of the bottom of the table as early as we can.

“The boys who were here last season are certainly wary of how you can get yourself into a rut.

“We need to avoid that.

“We’ve lost big influences in our dressing room. Other players have stepped up, though, which was needed.

“We’ve still got personalities to drive the team forward – the likes of Gowser (Ryan McGowan) and Graham (Carey), who are new to the club. I’ve got no worries on that front.”

Brown can fit in across the backline but most of his football is played out wide.

He knows that the two Saints wing-backs have a crucial role – perhaps the crucial role – in making sure the current formation functions effectively going forward.

“When you play a 3-4-3, you only have two in midfield,” said Brown.

“So in transition periods, getting it out to the wing-backs is a big part of the game for us.

“Without wanting to get too technical, doing that quickly when we turnover possession is one of the biggest ways we can get up the pitch.

“Transitioning from a five into attack isn’t easy – it’s a lot of leg work for the wing-backs – but it’s important.

“It’s a massive part of us doing well this season.

“It’s not a defensive system when you make it work.

“But at the end of the day football will always be about winning your individual battles and making sure you do better than the player you’re up against.”

Post-European problems

Saints didn’t win a league game after their four European contests around this time last year.

But Brown isn’t counting on Hearts being a weakened opponent after their Thursday night loss to FC Zurich.

“We know how demanding the games in Europe can be,” said the former Millwall man. “Especially when you’ve been travelling.

“Hearts have been at home for their match this week but it’s still a big, intense occasion.

“It might be more of a mental challenge for them but we know we’ll be facing a good team. They’re a top side.”