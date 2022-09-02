Midfield star fitness boost for St Johnstone v St Mirren, as Nicky Clark and Connor McLennan go straight into squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone midfielder Melker Hallberg is fit to face St Mirren.

The former Hibs man was substituted early in the Perth side’s Sunday afternoon defeat to Hearts after taking a free-kick to the face,

But he has subsequently passed all the necessary medical tests and will be in Callum Davidson’s squad.

There is also a chance fellow central midfielder, Murray Davidson, will be available for the clash with the Buddies.

“Murray is 50/50 at the moment,” said Callum Davidson. “He’s desperate to be involved but we need to make sure he’s fit and we need him back healthy.

“Melker is fine.”

New signings Nicky Clark and Connor McLennan come straight into contention.

“Both Nicky and Connor are fit to feature,” said Davidson. “Although Connor hasn’t had as much game time as Nicky.

“The sooner they are involved, the sooner they can get up to speed.”

St Mirren counter-attack

Saints trail Saturday’s opponents by six points and Davidson is wary of the threat St Mirren pose when his players turn the ball over.

“St Mirren have been really good,” he said. “Stephen Robinson has got them organised, hard to break down and very good on the counter-attack.

“He’s got them playing a certain way, a certain style. I’ve been impressed with how they’ve gone about their business.

“We have to try and break them down but on the flip side we have to cope with their counter-attack threat.

“Against Dundee United they did it excellently – a couple of goals coming on the counter. We need to make sure we handle that.”