St Johnstone star Graham Carey set to return to training this week as Callum Davidson reveals ‘great news’

St Johnstone star Graham Carey is expected to return to training this week.

The former Plymouth Argyle and CSKA Sofia playmaker has been sidelined for over a month with a knee injury he sustained on the training ground.

Initial fears that the 33-year-old was set for a long spell out subsided but Carey has had to be patient while the ligaments healed.

Now, manager Callum Davidson has revealed he is closing in on a comeback.

“We’re hoping Graham will be back in training this week, which is obviously great news,” the Perth boss reported.

“We had to wait until the swelling went down.

“He had damaged the ligaments a bit, which has taken time to heal.

“Graham’s an experienced pro who knows his body.

“The knee wasn’t right but it’s feeling a lot better now.

“He’s chomping at the bit to get back.”

Carey has scored three goals in his short time at McDiarmid Park, one of those the late penalty in the last game he featured in – the 3-0 home victory against St Mirren.

“We brought him in for the quality he’s got in attacking areas and what he can do from set-pieces,” said Davidson.

“You take a lot out of your team when you lose Graham so it will be great to have him back.”