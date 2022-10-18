St Johnstone star Graham Carey set to return to training this week as Callum Davidson reveals ‘great news’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone star Graham Carey set to return to training this week as Callum Davidson reveals ‘great news’

By Eric Nicolson
October 18 2022, 11.55am Updated: October 18 2022, 4.17pm
Graham Carey is expected to return to training. Image: SNS.
Graham Carey is expected to return to training. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone star Graham Carey is expected to return to training this week.

The former Plymouth Argyle and CSKA Sofia playmaker has been sidelined for over a month with a knee injury he sustained on the training ground.

Initial fears that the 33-year-old was set for a long spell out subsided but Carey has had to be patient while the ligaments healed.

Now, manager Callum Davidson has revealed he is closing in on a comeback.

“We’re hoping Graham will be back in training this week, which is obviously great news,” the Perth boss reported.

“We had to wait until the swelling went down.

“He had damaged the ligaments a bit, which has taken time to heal.

“Graham’s an experienced pro who knows his body.

“The knee wasn’t right but it’s feeling a lot better now.

“He’s chomping at the bit to get back.”

St Johnstone's Graham Carey celebrates his goal against Hearts.
St Johnstone's Graham Carey celebrates his goal against Hearts. Image: SNS.

Carey has scored three goals in his short time at McDiarmid Park, one of those the late penalty in the last game he featured in – the 3-0 home victory against St Mirren.

“We brought him in for the quality he’s got in attacking areas and what he can do from set-pieces,” said Davidson.

“You take a lot out of your team when you lose Graham so it will be great to have him back.”

