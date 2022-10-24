Celtic v St Johnstone Christmas Eve kick-off time change

St Johnstone’s Christmas Eve clash with Celtic in Glasgow has been brought forward to a lunchtime kick-off.
The Saturday, December 24 Premiership fixture will now start at 12.30pm.
⚽️ Fixture amendment
📆 Saturday December 24
🏆 cinch Premiership
⌚️ Kick-off 12.30pm
▪️Brought forward from 3.00pm kick-off at the request of the clubs
— spflnews (@spflnews) October 24, 2022
The SPFL confirmed that the decision was made “at the request of both clubs”.
The match will be Saints’ second after the World Cup shutdown.