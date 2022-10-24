Celtic v St Johnstone Christmas Eve kick-off time change

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone’s Christmas Eve clash with Celtic in Glasgow has been brought forward to a lunchtime kick-off.

The Saturday, December 24 Premiership fixture will now start at 12.30pm.

⚽️ Fixture amendment 📆 Saturday December 24 🏆 cinch Premiership 🏟 @CelticFC v @StJohnstone ⌚️ Kick-off 12.30pm ▪️Brought forward from 3.00pm kick-off at the request of the clubs — spflnews (@spflnews) October 24, 2022

The SPFL confirmed that the decision was made “at the request of both clubs”.

The match will be Saints’ second after the World Cup shutdown.