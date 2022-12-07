VIDEO: St Johnstone loan striker Eetu Vertainen ‘excels’ with man of the match display and solo wonder goal to fire Linfield into cup final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone loan striker Eetu Vertainen produced a man of the match display and scored a solo wonder goal to fire Linfield into the Northern Irish League Cup final.

The Finnish forward, who is in the middle of his second spell at Windsor Park, drove into the Glentoran box and beat three men before putting Linfield two up at The Oval.

The contest finished 3-0 and Vertainen’s side will now face Coleraine in a March final.

The 23-year-old hasn’t been a regular starter for Linfield this season but he has now scored three goals in two games and Healy believes playing as an out-and-out centre forward will get the best out of him.

“I thought Eetu excelled in his performance,” he said.

“It’s something that we know he’s capable of.

“I’ve spoken to Eetu on a number of occasions and he’s probably more comfortable and better as a number nine, straight through the middle.

“Eetu has that ability where he chop, chop, chops and then for some reason puts it on his weaker side and still smashes it home.

“His link-up play and hold-up play gave us a platform to get higher up the pitch. His movement was clever and bright.

“I’m pleased for Eetu. He’s in decent form.”

📺 𝙃𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨 Eetu Vertainen scored twice as @OfficialBlues' quiet resurgence continues! The Blues are up to third after Saturday's win against @CarrickRangers.#DanskeBankPrem pic.twitter.com/yGbY1ximTS — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) December 4, 2022

Vertainen struggled to make an impact at McDiarmid Park and his two-year contract with Saints runs out in the summer.