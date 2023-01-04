St Johnstone players not affected by fans’ Rangers Scottish Cup ticket fury, says James Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone players not affected by fans’ Rangers Scottish Cup ticket fury, says James Brown

By Eric Nicolson
January 4 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 4 2023, 6.06am
St Johnstone's James Brown.
St Johnstone's James Brown. Image: SNS.

Fan fury over St Johnstone’s controversial Scottish Cup ticket decision won’t impact what the Perth players are doing on the pitch, according to James Brown.

And the man who silenced two and a bit stands’ worth of Rangers supporters in November with his wonder strike in a famous Saints win will be doing his best to quieten even more of them later this month.

A Friday afternoon announcement that the January 21 visitors will be given McDiarmid Park’s East Stand, and that the cost of entry will be £30 and £20, hasn’t gone down well.

And the Fair City Unity section of the home support made a first half protest in the Dundee United match on Monday.

Manager Callum Davidson has expressed his sympathy but Brown pointed out that it hasn’t become a dressing room talking point.

Protest banners can be seen during the minute’s silence for Pele. Image: SNS.

“Honestly, it’s not something we have spoken about,” said the former Millwall man.

“As a player you just want to play in front of a full house.

“If there are more people shouting abuse at me, the better! We will take it.

“It is the club’s decision but I would rather play in front of a full crowd. It is up to them.

“I don’t think it puts us at a disadvantage.

“We are on the pitch and you try to block out what is going on up in the stand. It is 11 v 11 and it doesn’t change whether there are five people here or 10,000 people here.”

League form needs to change

Before that cup clash, Saints have to sort their league form out.

They have now lost three games on the bounce and form has deserted them.

The back-to-back festive home matches were a grim experience for Perth fans.

“It was very frustrating,” said Brown regarding the 1-0 defeat to United.

“We were poor, there is no doubt about that. It must have been a tough watch in the stands because I don’t think either team really offered a lot.

“We can’t dwell on it.

James Brown watches Ian Harkes shoot. Image: SNS.

“I should have scored (with a back post header when the score was still 0-0).

“We also had chances at the end when their keeper made a decent save. So even when we were playing as poorly as that we might have got a result.

“It just wasn’t to be.

“We didn’t deserve to get a win from the game but the minimum we should be coming away with is a draw.

“It is one of them.

“It is happens and we have to put it behind us.

“We started poorly at Celtic, against Hearts and then against Dundee United. I don’t know what the answer is.

“There is not a lot to say. We just have to put it right.”

Three can’t become four

Saints have managed to prevent bad spells of form dragging on for any longer than three matches this season.

And Brown knows the importance of stopping the bleeding at Pittodrie on Saturday.

“There has been a lot of external noise about how well we have started the season and then within a week we have lost three games in a trot,” he said.

“We won’t get ahead of ourselves and we know that there is a long way to go.

“The least we can try and do is put it right at Aberdeen this weekend. That is all we can focus on. We need to get back to winning ways.

“There are a lot of boys still here from last season. It was horrible and we don’t want to put ourselves in a position we shouldn’t be in this season.

“We will do everything we can to get back to winning and push for that top six.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

