Fair City Unity call truce with St Johnstone after pyro protest at Rangers Scottish Cup tie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St. Johnstone fan group Fair City Unity have called a truce with the McDiarmid Park club after the Rangers Scottish Cup ticket row.

The decision by Saints chiefs to give the visiting support three stands, as well as make adult tickets £30, did not go down well with the Perth faithful.

And it left St Johnstone on course for their lowest home attendance of the modern era.

But Fair City Unity – who let off pyros in protest outside the ground during the Gers clash – have now attempted to draw a line under the controversy.

‘Get back behind the players’

They wrote on Twitter: “Following the Football Club’s judgement to move FCU and the wider St Johnstone support from their traditional viewing area, the group protested against the Football Club’s decision along with showing its continued support to the players by watching the match from outside of the stadium.

“In the 20th minute of the match, fireworks and pyrotechnics were set off to show our disgust at the ticket allocation and pricing.

“The group are assured that this arrangement will not be repeated again this season, therefore encourage all fans to get back behind the players for the remainder of this season.”

Last week St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown acknowledged supporters’ “frustration” and “disappointment” over the ticketing plans for the 1-0 loss against Gers.

“On reflection, the Club accepts that certain criticisms levelled against the decisions have merit and going forward the Club will take this feedback into account in considering both pricing and seating arrangements in future fixtures.

“Our supporters can be absolutely assured of this.”

Twenty’s Plenty message

Fair City Unity had their say on the decision weeks earlier and protested at a home game at Dundee United on January 2.

That saw them refuse to take up their usual seats for the first half, with banners reading “AGAINST MODERN FOOTBALL” and a symbol which indicated the dissatisfaction at the ticket prices over £20 taking their place.

The Saints ultras previously boycotted a trip to Ibrox in August when adult tickets were £31.

They called on fellow supporters to back the Twenty’s Plenty campaign to reduce the cost of following football clubs away from home.