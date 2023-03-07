Eetu Vertainen: I just don’t think St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson rates me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Eetu Vertainen: I just don’t think St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson rates me

By Eric Nicolson
March 7 2023, 12.55pm
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.

Eetu Vertainen knows there is no future for him at St Johnstone.

Nor does he want there to be.

The Finnish forward is in the middle of a second loan spell with Linfield and assessing his options for next season.

Vertainen is scoring regularly in Northern Ireland, including two hat-tricks in January.

Linfield boss David Healy wants to sign him on a permanent basis and The New Saints in Wales are also keen.

But in an interview with MTV Urheilu in Finland, Vertainen, who didn’t score a goal for Saints after arriving from Tampere Ilves in the summer of 2021, confirmed that returning to Perth isn’t in his thoughts.

“I knew that there would be no playing time under that coach (Callum Davidson) this season either,” said the 23-year-old, who was first loaned out in January, 2022.

“So there was no point in sitting there on the bench. We made a joint decision and I left with pleasure.

“When I was there, he preferred to play older forwards, who played with one touch down and pushed hard towards the goal.

“I myself was different then and I liked the ball more than I should have.

“As long as the same coach is there, my situation with the club will be the same. So nothing has happened between us.

“I just don’t think he thinks I’m a very good player, even if I score 35 goals a season. Here, there or in any series.

“I consider it unlikely that I would return to St Johnstone, even if they offered an extension.

“I’m looking forward to what happens after the season, and where the journey continues from here.

“I’ll probably stay in Britain but we’re going to calmly go through all the different options to find the best solution.”

Eetu Vertainen with Callum Davidson during a game against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Vertainen was asked the question, why did he think St Johnstone signed him in the first place?

“Actually, I’m not quite sure,” he answered. “The director of sports at the time (Stevie Grieve, now at Forest Green Rovers) really liked me.

“He had followed my moves. However, the team’s head coach did not feel the same way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Eetu Vertainen has returned to Linfield.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone aren't missing a trick - Eetu Vertainen wasn't right for…
St Johnstone's bookings are frustrating manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone are worst off 'by a country mile' in Premiership fouls per card…
Max Kucheriavyi scored his first goal for Falkirk on Saturday. Image: SNS.
'Wee man could play with slippers on': Falkirk fans take St Johnstone loan star…
Cammy MacPherson in action at Tynecastle.
Cammy MacPherson: St Johnstone players believe they can win ALL 5 games
There were heads in hands on a few occasions for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone's missed chance(s) against Hearts, long-range woes and best back three
Andy Considine and Nicky Clark. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hopeful Andy Considine and Nicky Clark will be back…
Michael Smith and Adam Montgomery battle for the ball. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Saints lose 3-0…
Remi Matthews and Zander Clark. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: If I'd got off to a bad start with St Johnstone it…
Kodi McKinstray attempts to stop Josh Dede. PPA.
St Johnstone knocked out of Scottish Youth Cup after slick Celtic win semi-final 5-0
The McDiarmid Park pitch doesn't allow Callum Davidson's team to play passing football. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch has made Callum Davidson change home tactics but Tynecastle surface will…

Most Read

1
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Gary Rutherford with parents David and Fiona at Earnside Coaches' yard in Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Liberal Democrat councillors say the SNP administration is wrong to use Pupil Equity Funds to pay for school and family development workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic

Editor's Picks

Most Commented