Eetu Vertainen: I just don’t think St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson rates me

Eetu Vertainen knows there is no future for him at St Johnstone.

Nor does he want there to be.

The Finnish forward is in the middle of a second loan spell with Linfield and assessing his options for next season.

Vertainen is scoring regularly in Northern Ireland, including two hat-tricks in January.

Linfield boss David Healy wants to sign him on a permanent basis and The New Saints in Wales are also keen.

But in an interview with MTV Urheilu in Finland, Vertainen, who didn’t score a goal for Saints after arriving from Tampere Ilves in the summer of 2021, confirmed that returning to Perth isn’t in his thoughts.

Eetu Vertainen – Hattrick Hero! Harvinaista herkkua suomalaisille Euroopan kentillä. 🎩#Huuhkajat (?) pic.twitter.com/urdf7pELKv — Roni Raunola (@roniraunola) January 21, 2023

“I knew that there would be no playing time under that coach (Callum Davidson) this season either,” said the 23-year-old, who was first loaned out in January, 2022.

“So there was no point in sitting there on the bench. We made a joint decision and I left with pleasure.

“When I was there, he preferred to play older forwards, who played with one touch down and pushed hard towards the goal.

“I myself was different then and I liked the ball more than I should have.

“As long as the same coach is there, my situation with the club will be the same. So nothing has happened between us.

“I just don’t think he thinks I’m a very good player, even if I score 35 goals a season. Here, there or in any series.

“I consider it unlikely that I would return to St Johnstone, even if they offered an extension.

“I’m looking forward to what happens after the season, and where the journey continues from here.

“I’ll probably stay in Britain but we’re going to calmly go through all the different options to find the best solution.”

Vertainen was asked the question, why did he think St Johnstone signed him in the first place?

“Actually, I’m not quite sure,” he answered. “The director of sports at the time (Stevie Grieve, now at Forest Green Rovers) really liked me.

“He had followed my moves. However, the team’s head coach did not feel the same way.”