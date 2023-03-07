Ian Harkes outlines Jim Goodwin ‘scrap and fight’ demand as Dundee United midfielder rues moments that ‘killed’ Tangerines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ian Harkes outlines Jim Goodwin ‘scrap and fight’ demand as Dundee United midfielder rues moments that ‘killed’ Tangerines

By Alan Temple
March 7 2023, 1.00pm
Ian Harkes was back in action following four weeks out with injury. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes was back in action following four weeks out with injury. Image: SNS

Dundee United must scratch and scrap for every point as they attempt to escape the Premiership drop-zone.

That is the message from manager Jim Goodwin ahead of Wednesday’s blockbuster game in hand against Livingston.

Tannadice midfielder Ian Harkes insists Goodwin’s impact and motivational qualities have been immediately apparent, despite slipping to a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen under the Tannadice lights on Saturday.

Focus has been placed on defensive shape and renewed attacking impetus — however, the new gaffer has also made it clear that United must learn to grind out results.

Of the Tangerines’ five Premiership wins this term, three of those were by a margin of three or more goals.

They have only claimed precious one-goal victories in the league — so often the key to any team’s survival — on two occasions.

“The manager (Goodwin) told us that it would be tough to come in and give lots of information straight away, but he has been working on defensive shape and what he wants from the attack,” Harkes told Courier Sport.

“He has told us we’ll win games by scrapping, getting back to basics and believing in the group. He has already started to lay that out. We saw those positives (against Aberdeen) but now we’ve got to build on them.

“We need that desire and fight EVERY single game now. That is something the fans, at the absolute minimum, need to see from us. That’ll bring them back in to it — they were in really good voice on Saturday when we were playing well.”

Momentum

United crafted 24 efforts on goal against the Dons — more than in any other match this season — and dominated large swathes of the contest, registering an xG of 2.01.

However, they were undone by familiar defensive lapses to allow Duk, Ross McCrorie and Marley Watkins to ripple the net and condemn the Terrors to a seventh straight defeat.

Harkes was excellent on his return from a hamstring injury. Image: SNS

“You could feel something different in the (Aberdeen) game, particularly in the first half,” continued Harkes. “We had the momentum and we were creating chances — but you also had that feeling that we needed to put one of those chances away.

“Even in the second half, there was nothing between the teams.

“But we killed ourselves with the goals we allowed. To get back in the game (at 1-1) and then lose it again was really frustrating.”

However, there is no time for United to lick their wounds, with a crucial visit to West Lothian on the horizon.

If Goodwin’s men beat Livingston — as they did on Viaplay Cup duty earlier this term — they would be a single point behind Ross County and Kilmarnock with 10 games left.

“We aren’t kidding ourselves: we are running out of games,” said Harkes honestly. “This is a big chance to move closer and give ourselves a fighting chance. Wednesday is massive.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
Goodwin reflected on a disappointing night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury
Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need skipper Ryan Edwards to step up - here's what…
Duncan Ferguson has yet to win a game as Forest Green Rovers manager. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson's nightmare start in management continues as ex-Tannadice loan…
McGrath found the net at the weekend. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath on what Jim Goodwin will bring to Dundee United as Ireland ace…
Goodwin was the centre of attention at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Aberdeen condemn fans who 'let the club down' in Dundee United clash after Jim…
Goodwin's side were undone by defensive errors. Image: SNS
3 Dundee United talking points as startling stats show Jim Goodwin focus and huge…
Jim Goodwin was irked. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin slams 'mindless idiots' in Aberdeen section as Dundee United boss reveals he…
3
Duk backheels Aberdeen in front after robbing Ryan Edwards of possession. Image: SNS
Dundee United v Aberdeen verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Jim…
Bill Hamid in action for the U.S National team. Image: Shutterstock
Bill Hamid to Dundee United latest as Jim Goodwin faces goalkeeping conundrum for Aberdeen…

Most Read

1
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Gary Rutherford with parents David and Fiona at Earnside Coaches' yard in Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Liberal Democrat councillors say the SNP administration is wrong to use Pupil Equity Funds to pay for school and family development workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic

Editor's Picks

Most Commented