Ian Harkes outlines Jim Goodwin ‘scrap and fight’ demand as Dundee United midfielder rues moments that ‘killed’ Tangerines

Dundee United must scratch and scrap for every point as they attempt to escape the Premiership drop-zone.

That is the message from manager Jim Goodwin ahead of Wednesday’s blockbuster game in hand against Livingston.

Tannadice midfielder Ian Harkes insists Goodwin’s impact and motivational qualities have been immediately apparent, despite slipping to a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen under the Tannadice lights on Saturday.

Focus has been placed on defensive shape and renewed attacking impetus — however, the new gaffer has also made it clear that United must learn to grind out results.

Of the Tangerines’ five Premiership wins this term, three of those were by a margin of three or more goals.

They have only claimed precious one-goal victories in the league — so often the key to any team’s survival — on two occasions.

“The manager (Goodwin) told us that it would be tough to come in and give lots of information straight away, but he has been working on defensive shape and what he wants from the attack,” Harkes told Courier Sport.

“He has told us we’ll win games by scrapping, getting back to basics and believing in the group. He has already started to lay that out. We saw those positives (against Aberdeen) but now we’ve got to build on them.

“We need that desire and fight EVERY single game now. That is something the fans, at the absolute minimum, need to see from us. That’ll bring them back in to it — they were in really good voice on Saturday when we were playing well.”

Momentum

United crafted 24 efforts on goal against the Dons — more than in any other match this season — and dominated large swathes of the contest, registering an xG of 2.01.

However, they were undone by familiar defensive lapses to allow Duk, Ross McCrorie and Marley Watkins to ripple the net and condemn the Terrors to a seventh straight defeat.

“You could feel something different in the (Aberdeen) game, particularly in the first half,” continued Harkes. “We had the momentum and we were creating chances — but you also had that feeling that we needed to put one of those chances away.

“Even in the second half, there was nothing between the teams.

“But we killed ourselves with the goals we allowed. To get back in the game (at 1-1) and then lose it again was really frustrating.”

However, there is no time for United to lick their wounds, with a crucial visit to West Lothian on the horizon.

If Goodwin’s men beat Livingston — as they did on Viaplay Cup duty earlier this term — they would be a single point behind Ross County and Kilmarnock with 10 games left.

“We aren’t kidding ourselves: we are running out of games,” said Harkes honestly. “This is a big chance to move closer and give ourselves a fighting chance. Wednesday is massive.”