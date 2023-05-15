St Johnstone’s Remi Matthews on penalty retake decision against Motherwell and third trip to Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone’s Remi Matthews on penalty retake decision against Motherwell and third trip to Kilmarnock

The Perth side need to put the disappointment of losing to Motherwell behind them.

By Eric Nicolson
Remi Matthews.
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.

Head to heads between the four relegation-threatened teams in the Premiership are shaping the basement battle.

And St Johnstone have to rise to the challenge of back-to-back away ones which could well prove to be season-defining.

“They’re crucial,” admitted Saints goalkeeper, Remi Matthews.

“Ross County have got themselves off the bottom by beating Dundee United.

“We got a good result against United ourselves that helped us massively the week before.

“And we know how big a game the Kilmarnock one will be.”

Back on plastic

There’s no resentment that the Perth side have been handed three trips to Rugby Park by the SPFL – only determination that their third will be a victorious one.

“We were either going to get Livi or Kilmarnock away,” said Matthews.

“It ended up being Kilmarnock.

“But we’re in the driving seat. We’ve got to go there and try to win the game.

“We’ll settle down after the disappointment of losing to Motherwell, reflect on it and go again.”

Kevin van Veen got to take his penalty twice
Kevin van Veen got to take his penalty twice. Image: SNS.

Matthews acknowledged that the decision to give Kevin van Veen a second go from the penalty spot was the correct one – but called for consistency.

“I’ve watched the incident and, unfortunately, it was the right decision to award a retake,” said the on-loan Crystal Palace man.

“I’m slightly off my line and by the letter of the law can be penalised for it.

“But it’s still very frustrating from a personal point of view.

“Obviously, I’d have much preferred for the save to have stood. It was a major turning point in the game.

“And I don’t think I’m the first – and definitely won’t be the last – to naturally step forward to make a penalty save.

“It’s hard enough to save a penalty as it is, but for VAR to have intervened was very frustrating.

“All I ask is that after that decision, there’s consistency across the board moving forward.”

Got into ‘good areas’

Matthews knows that Saints were below their best on Saturday.

“A draw would have been a fair result,” he said.

“We didn’t test their keeper enough considering the good areas we got into.

“Like last week, the first goal was crucial.

“Unfortunately for us, Motherwell got it this time.

“On another day, my penalty save helps us win or get a draw.”

