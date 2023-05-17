Celtic youngster Adam Montgomery has been ‘outstanding’ for St Johnstone, says Steven MacLean

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adam Montgomery’s loan from Celtic to St Johnstone has been an unqualified success, according to the Perth club’s interim manager, Steven MacLean.

And the left-back thoroughly deserves his place on the four-man shortlist for the Scottish Football Writers Association Young Player of the Year award.

“Definitely,” said MacLean. “He has been outstanding.

“He will tell you himself that he has improved since he’s been here.

“Everyone can see he has improved massively and I know Celtic are happy.

“It is credit to all parties.

“As a young player at Celtic, he probably didn’t have to defend as much.

“So that is why it was probably a good loan for him.

“He is not just a good player, he is great in the dressing room as well.

“I’m chuffed for him.

“He has a few games still to go and then he can go back to Celtic a better player.”

The faith of Saints fans in loan players was dented last season.

But the commitment and quality Montgomery, Remi Matthews and Alex Mitchell have brought to McDiarmid Park in the current campaign has put that right.

“You know with Monty that he wants to win everything,” said MacLean. “You see that in training.

“If his team is getting beat, he has the hump on.

“He is a winner and you see that in his performances. He likes a wee celebration as well!”