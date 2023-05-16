Dundee’s Lyall Cameron up against St Johnstone loan star and Dens Park-bound goal machine for Young Player of the Year gong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Lyall Cameron up against St Johnstone loan star and Dens Park-bound goal machine for Young Player of the Year gong

The Scottish Football Writers Association have announced the four nominees for the most impressive youngster across the SPFL this season.

By George Cran
St Johnstone's Adam Montgomery is up against Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron for the SFWA Young Player of the Year award.
There is set to be a Tayside tussle for the Scottish Football Writer’s Young Player of the Year award.

Dundee’s goalscoring midfielder Lyall Cameron and St Johnstone’s attacking full-back Adam Montgomery are among the four nominees for the top SPFL youngster.

Dens Park star Cameron’s mantelpiece will already be groaning under the weight of trophies this season but he may have another to add to the collection.

After winning the Championship title with the Dark Blues, Cameron cleaned up at the club’s Player of the Year celebration.

There he became the first in the history of the club to win all three main prizes.

Lyall Cameron is the first Dundee player to win the three main prizes at the DSA Player of the Year awards. Image: David Young
After topping the scoring charts in all competitions with 14 goals, the 20-year-old picked up the Player of the Year award as well as the Young Player and Player’s Player trophies.

And was named in the Championship Team of the Year shortly afterwards before signing a new two-year deal with the club.

Adam Montgomery

But he’ll be up against one of St Johnstone’s shining lights this season in Montgomery.

The on-loan Celtic man has been a regular this season, playing at left wing-back for much of the season under Callum Davidson and also at left full-back lately.

Adam Montgomery.
The 20-year-old has made 30 appearances for Saints this term, scoring once in an early-season League Cup clash with Elgin City.

Such has been Montgomery’s form at McDiarmid Park, there is an argument he could be one of the best loan deals the club has made in years.

The four nominees for the best young player across the SPFL include a League Two player.

Charlie Reilly

Albion Rovers star Charlie Reilly has already picked up the League Two Player of the Year award and been nominated among three Old Firm favourites for the PFA’s Young Player of the Year.

He is another with a Tayside link as he’s expected to join Dundee this summer after penning a pre-contract deal.

Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly celebrates with the League One trophy and winner's medal.
Reilly has scored 24 goals in 42 matches for the Wee Rovers but that may not be enough to keep the Coatbridge side in the SPFL.

They face a play-off second leg at home to Spartans next week after the first leg at Ainslie Park ended 1-1.

The fourth player nominated is Motherwell’s Max Johnston.

The son of former Rangers and Hearts man Allan Johnston has impressed at full-back this season.

After a couple of loan spells at Queen of the South and Cove Rangers in the Championship, the 19-year-old has been in fine form at Fir Park since the turn of the year.

