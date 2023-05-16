Dundee’s Lyall Cameron up against St Johnstone loan star and Dens Park-bound goal machine for Young Player of the Year gong

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is set to be a Tayside tussle for the Scottish Football Writer’s Young Player of the Year award.

Dundee’s goalscoring midfielder Lyall Cameron and St Johnstone’s attacking full-back Adam Montgomery are among the four nominees for the top SPFL youngster.

Dens Park star Cameron’s mantelpiece will already be groaning under the weight of trophies this season but he may have another to add to the collection.

After winning the Championship title with the Dark Blues, Cameron cleaned up at the club’s Player of the Year celebration.

There he became the first in the history of the club to win all three main prizes.

After topping the scoring charts in all competitions with 14 goals, the 20-year-old picked up the Player of the Year award as well as the Young Player and Player’s Player trophies.

And was named in the Championship Team of the Year shortly afterwards before signing a new two-year deal with the club.

Adam Montgomery

But he’ll be up against one of St Johnstone’s shining lights this season in Montgomery.

The on-loan Celtic man has been a regular this season, playing at left wing-back for much of the season under Callum Davidson and also at left full-back lately.

The 20-year-old has made 30 appearances for Saints this term, scoring once in an early-season League Cup clash with Elgin City.

Such has been Montgomery’s form at McDiarmid Park, there is an argument he could be one of the best loan deals the club has made in years.

The four nominees for the best young player across the SPFL include a League Two player.

Charlie Reilly

Albion Rovers star Charlie Reilly has already picked up the League Two Player of the Year award and been nominated among three Old Firm favourites for the PFA’s Young Player of the Year.

He is another with a Tayside link as he’s expected to join Dundee this summer after penning a pre-contract deal.

Reilly has scored 24 goals in 42 matches for the Wee Rovers but that may not be enough to keep the Coatbridge side in the SPFL.

They face a play-off second leg at home to Spartans next week after the first leg at Ainslie Park ended 1-1.

The fourth player nominated is Motherwell’s Max Johnston.

The son of former Rangers and Hearts man Allan Johnston has impressed at full-back this season.

After a couple of loan spells at Queen of the South and Cove Rangers in the Championship, the 19-year-old has been in fine form at Fir Park since the turn of the year.