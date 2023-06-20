Charlie Gilmour: Former St Johnstone midfielder joins Inverness Caledonian Thistle on two-year deal

Former St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour has joined Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The 24-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Championship side.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle are delighted to announce agreement with Charlie Gilmour on a 2 year deal. We look forward to seeing @CharlieGilmour8 in Caley Thistle colours next month 🔴🔵 👉 https://t.co/vTLEHDUrPl pic.twitter.com/H2gKe0FsKD — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) June 20, 2023

It’s a league Gilmour has already performed well in, having spent the first few months of last season at Cove Rangers.

Gilmour is the second player released by Saints to find a new club this week.

Veteran forward, Jamie Murphy, has joined Ayr United.

Gilmour was picked up by Callum Davidson as a free agent, having come through the ranks at Arsenal and then moving to Norwich City.

He shone on loan at Alloa Athletic under Barry Ferguson but failed to make the breakthrough as a first team regular at McDiarmid Park – either in his preferred central midfield role or as a right wing-back.