Charlie Gilmour: Former St Johnstone midfielder joins Inverness Caledonian Thistle on two-year deal

The 24-year-old was released by Steven MacLean at the end of last season.

By Eric Nicolson
Charlie Gilmour has moved from St Johnstone to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Former Saints midfielder, Charlie Gilmour. Image: SNS.

Former St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour has joined Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The 24-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Championship side.

It’s a league Gilmour has already performed well in, having spent the first few months of last season at Cove Rangers.

Gilmour is the second player released by Saints to find a new club this week.

Veteran forward, Jamie Murphy, has joined Ayr United.

Gilmour was picked up by Callum Davidson as a free agent, having come through the ranks at Arsenal and then moving to Norwich City.

He shone on loan at Alloa Athletic under Barry Ferguson but failed to make the breakthrough as a first team regular at McDiarmid Park – either in his preferred central midfield role or as a right wing-back.

