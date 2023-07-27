Former St Johnstone defender Lars Dendoncker retires with heart condition, as Perth club send their best wishes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Former St Johnstone defender Lars Dendoncker retires with heart condition, as Perth club send their best wishes

The Belgian centre-back made seven appearances for Saints.

By Eric Nicolson
Lars Dendoncker.
Lars Dendoncker.

Former St Johnstone defender Lars Dendoncker has retired from football at the age of just 22 because of a heart condition.

The Belgian centre-back, who made seven appearances for Saints on loan from Brighton in 2021, posted the announcement last night on Instagram.

His spell with Saints was cut short midway through the 21/22 season, with Callum Davidson overhauling his squad in the January transfer window.

The highlight of his short time at McDiarmid Park was an impressive debut in a 3-1 win over Dundee.

He said: “Hi everyone, where do I start.

“As a child, I only had one dream. Become a professional football player. But my professional career and dream has come to a very early end.

“Because of my heart condition, I have decided to stop playing because of my own health.

“This was and will be the hardest decision ever in my life. But there is no going back and I have to look in the future. This will take time to process.

“I’ve learned a lot throughout the years and had to sacrifice a lot. So this really hurts.

“Eleven years at the academy of Club Bruges where I made a lot of friends. Two beautiful years with Brighton and a loan move to St Johnstone where I made my professional debut.

“I want to thank all the players and staff that I have worked with.”

Dendoncker, who is the younger brother of Aston Villa midfielder Leander, was released by Brighton a year ago.

Saints posted a message on social media.

“Everyone at McDiarmid Park sends their best wishes to Lars Dendoncker who has announced his retiral at the age of just 22 due to a heart condition. All the best, Lars.”

