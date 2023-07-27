Thursday court round-up — Life-threatening stamp attack

A Glenrothes man has admitted stamping on another’s head outside a Fife nightclub.

Matthew Lindsay admitted assaulting the man to his injury and danger of life at Society in Kirkcaldy on August 14, 2021.

The carpet fitter lunged towards the man causing him to fall to the ground, where Lindsay repeatedly punched him on the head and body.

The 24-year-old then pushed his victim, causing him to fall again and then stamped on his head.

Lindsay, of St Rule Street, Glenrothes, will be sentenced next month.

Single punch horror

Dundee delivery driver Kevin McBride, 31, almost killed a man with a single punch on a city nightclub dancefloor then told police: “He was grinding up and down on my missus.” The victim fell to the ground in Aura and cracked his head, suffering a “fist-sized” blood clot, in November 2021.

Illegal SIM

A remand prisoner caught with an illegal SIM card at HMP Perth has been given a chance to avoid a return trip to jail.

Edward Prus appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted having the unauthorised device on August 28 2022.

Sheriff Mark Thorley told him: “You understand why you are not allow to have SIM cards in prison – it’s self-evident.

“But I am not going to treat you like a revolving door and send you back to prison.”

Prus, of Beauly Avenue, Dundee, was placed on a structured deferred sentence until October 25.

Rapist’s life term

A high-risk rapist from Perth who threatened to burn a trussed up victim during a catalogue of cruel and violent abuse against women has been given a life sentence. Dane Lundie, 39, who raped four people as he targeted vulnerable women for degrading treatment during a five-year crime spree, has been given an Order for Lifelong Restriction with a minimum six years behind bars.

Wood threat

A woman who threatened a Perthshire couple with a piece of wood and assaulted a police officer has been placed on supervision.

Perth Sheriff Mark Thorley said he would be “supportive” of Emma Munro, who admitted causing a disturbance in Foyers Way, Crieff, on October 29 2022.

The 37-year-old pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive way, likely to cause fear or alarm, by approaching a vehicle in an aggressive manner, shouting and swearing at the couple and making threats while holding a length of wood.

Munro, of Pigeon Row, Crieff, then entered the back garden of a property and damaged a piece of garden furniture by repeatedly striking it with the wood.

When police arrived, she assaulted PC Ben Carter by repeatedly kicking him on the body.

The details of the offence – described by solicitor Jamie Baxter as a “knee jerk reaction” – were not read out in court.

Sheriff Thorley told Munro: “I’ve read the background report and I understand you have considerable difficulties.

“It is my view there should be a supervision requirement.

“This will be supportive of you, rather than a punitive outcome.”

Munro was placed on supervision for a year.

Clumsy coke dealer

A drug dealer has been locked up for two-and-a-half years after police caught him in Arbroath with spilled cocaine in his car. Clumsy cocaine dealer Darren Milne, 27, from Brechin, was pulled over with a burst bag of white powder in his car.

Teen robbery bid

A teenager subjected a Kirkcaldy shop worker to a knife-point raid in a bid for alcohol.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, walked into the McColls store on Kirkcaldy’s High Street in December and demanded the woman place bottles of alcohol into his bag.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the East Neuk teenager admitted carrying out the attempted robbery and possession of a knife at Kirkcaldy bus station on the same day.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.