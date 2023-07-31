St Johnstone have EIGHT senior pros injured as Steven MacLean prepares to change transfer plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone have EIGHT senior pros injured as Steven MacLean prepares to change transfer plans

Only two of the players on the sidelines have a decent chance of being available for the start of the league season against Hearts.

By Eric Nicolson
Four of St Johnstone's injured players - Callum Booth, Chris Kane, Cammy MacPherson and James Brown.
Four of St Johnstone's injured players - Callum Booth, Chris Kane, Cammy MacPherson and James Brown. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean now has EIGHT senior pros sidelined through injury and is highly likely to be without six of them for the start of the Premiership season.

As a result, the Perth boss is getting ready to adapt his transfer plans to deal with a crisis that shows no sign of significantly easing.

Of those who missed the 4-0 defeat to Stirling Albion at the weekend, only Drey Wright and Graham Carey have a strong chance of featuring in the league opener against Hearts.

Sam McClelland should be in contention to make a Saints debut, with the McDiarmid Park club waiting on the paperwork of his two-year deal to be concluded.

And, given his lack of numbers, MacLean is hoping that it won’t take too long before the signing count rises further.

“With the injury situation we might need to look at things if some don’t clear up soon,” he said.

“We had seven senior first team players, who had played hundreds of games in the Premiership, who weren’t available on Saturday.

“You can add (suspended) Taylor Steven who would have played because we didn’t have anyone wide – hence the shape we played, which I don’t want to play. Ever.

“I don’t consider that one my formations but needs must.

“It was forced upon us.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

“I’m not using excuses. We should still have won the game. We still had enough with that team.

“I include senior and younger players in that. We will seriously need to look at things if the situation doesn’t clear up.

“We will know more in the next week or so. Then we’ll need to react from that.”

St Johnstone injuries

MacLean gave an update on his injury list, with Nicky Clark set to undergo another scan on his ankle.

“Callum Booth has a back spasm,” he reported. “He was meant to play at the weekend but could hardly walk.

“He’s been on painkillers. It depends how it settles down.

“Ali Crawford is a recurring calf problem. He tried to run and felt it.

“That could be two, three weeks or maybe more.

“James Brown felt his calf at the weekend. He’s a big doubt for Saturday.

“Chris Kane’s ankle is no better.

“He’s going to see someone on Friday so we will know more then hopefully.

“Nicky Clark needs another scan. He will see the specialist.

“He tried to run and wasn’t comfortable with it. We have to go back and address it again.

St Johnstone's Drey Wright.
St Johnstone’s Drey Wright. Image: SNS.

“Carey and Wright will hopefully be fit.

“Cammy MacPherson is a strain on the bottom of his foot. He might get something done on Friday to speed the process up.

“I wouldn’t like to put a timescale on that. Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later.

“It’s not great.

“But what I will say is that Saturday was still not acceptable performance wise and they know that.”

‘Make or break’

The four-goal defeat will have been a chastening experience for the teenagers and players in their early 20s who MacLean had no option but to turn to.

And it could be a “make or break” one.

“For the young ones, ideally you’d just like to dip them in one or two at a time,” said MacLean. “Not them all together.

“It’s difficult for them but sometimes it can make or break you.

“It finds out where they are and it lets us know where they are.

“It’s a harsh reality and young Liam Parker got his debut. He was desperate for that.

“He’s got to use it as a springboard, know what you’ve got to do better and learn from it.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Stevie May wants a line drawn in the sand.
Stevie May reveals St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean’s meeting with senior players after Stirling…
Benny Rooney pictured in 1967.
St Johnstone legend Benny Rooney dies aged 80
Steven MacLean and his St Johnstone players had a chastening afternoon against Stirling Albion.
ERIC NICOLSON: 'Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth' -…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean knows 'who is good enough and who isn't' after…
It was a St Johnstone horror show against Stirling Albion. Image: PPA.
St Johnstone suffer calamitous 4-0 defeat to Stirling Albion with league season just SEVEN…
St Johnstone's Drey Wright.
Drey Wright not a fan of early Viaplay Cup start but insists St Johnstone…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin pictured during Viaplay Cup win over Peterhead.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United, St Johnstone and Dundee Viaplay Cup verdict – and result…
New St Johnstone signing Sam McClelland in action for Chelsea.
Who is Sam McClelland? Incoming St Johnstone centre-back captained Chelsea youths and was linked…
New St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland in action for Barrow.
St Johnstone set to sign former Chelsea defender Sam McClelland
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone set to unveil new centre-back signing on permanent deal