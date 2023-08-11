St Johnstone complete signing of Dave Richards on a season-long loan

St Johnstone have brought in 29-year-old Dave Richards on loan from Crewe Alexandra.

The goalkeeper joins on a season-long loan from the English League Two side, where he has fallen down the pecking order in recent times.

Richards joined Crewe in 2015 from Bristol City after coming through the ranks at Cardiff.

St Johnstone are delighted to announce that Dave Richards has joined on a season-long loan from Crewe Alexandra. Dave will wear the number 31 jersey. Welcome to McDiarmid Park, Dave! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#SJFC | @crewealexfc — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) August 11, 2023

Saints moved to add another goalkeeper after Ross Sinclair broke his arm in a recent closed-doors match, joining another young keeper, Jack Wills, on the sidelines.

Richards will compete with fellow summer signing Dimitar Mitov and goes into the squad for this weekend’s trip to Ross County.

He joins fellow Welshmen Luke Jephcott and Matt Smith, who both recently signed at McDiarmid Park.