St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean thanks board for transfer backing and assesses Perth club’s summer recruitment

Steven MacLean has thanked the St Johnstone board for supporting his recruitment drive.

The Perth boss made 11 signings before the summer transfer window closed.

In an ideal world it would have been 12.

But MacLean is confident that the full team’s worth of deals Saints got over the line will stand them in good stead as they seek to move up the Premiership table after the international break.

“You always like to say you’ve recruited well,” he said. “But we’ll soon see!

“It’s my team and I’m happy.

“I would maybe have liked one more.

“But I need to thank the board because they have backed me.

“We have got the players in.

“You are not going to get all 11 signings right, but hopefully we get a good chunk of them right.

“The proof will be in the pudding with the results we get.”

Going younger

MacLean has slashed the average age of the playing pool at McDiarmid Park over the last couple of months.

“We had to go younger because we had to change the squad dynamic,” he said.

“Do we have more loans (five out of the 11 signings) that I would’ve liked? Maybe.

“But sometimes that is what you need to do to get the quality.

“We need to go and get results now.”