Steven MacLean: Chris Millar was getting so emotional before St Johnstone’s cup final I didn’t think he could play!

St Johnstone 2014 heroes, Steven MacLean and Chris Millar, were hotel room-mates ahead of the biggest game of both their careers.

The recently-retired Perth legend would go on to play a crucial Celtic Park role in the Scottish Cup final against Dundee United.

But MacLean has revealed he had his work cut out on the morning of the match just to make sure his team-mate would be in a fit state to play.

“Midgey was too hyper,” the current Saints boss recalled.

“I was quite chilled and had to tell him to settle down.

“He kept getting more messages and was very emotional on the morning of the final.

“I didn’t think he would be able to play!

“He was welling up. I told him to turn his phone off in the end.

“We’ve got some great stories and great memories from those days.”

Reunion on the cards

Knowing that MacLean isn’t a social media man, Millar sent him a message on Sunday morning to tell him he had hung up his boots at the age of 40.

“I was on a walk and gave him a phone,” said the Saints boss.

“We always pick up where we left off.

“He’s on about getting a reunion sorted.

“I’ve told him he’ll need to organise it. He’s definitely the man for that job.

“He’s had a great career and I wish him all the best with what he does next.”

Under-rated – but certainly not in Perth

Like a few other Saints players of that era, the standards Millar hit year after year didn’t get the attention footballers at higher profile clubs with less to back it up were afforded.

“Midgey was probably an under-rated player by people outside of St Johnstone,” said MacLean.

“But for his team-mates, the fans, coaches and staff, he wasn’t under-rated.

“We all knew what his worth was to the squad.

“He did a great job for the team and was a great character too.

Sone great memories https://t.co/984PifQ7FN — Chris Millar (@MidgeyMillar) September 12, 2023

“He was some boy – and didn’t lack self-confidence!

“He was the butt of a lot of the jokes and got absolutely hammered some days.

“But he was a top player and everything about the wee guy was good.

“He could be angry – we had some ding-dongs – but still lovable. You would have him beside you anytime.

“He’s certainly one of the St Johnstone legends and he’s had a great career.”