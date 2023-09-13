Steven MacLean: Chris Millar was getting so emotional before St Johnstone’s cup final I didn’t think he could play!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven MacLean: Chris Millar was getting so emotional before St Johnstone’s cup final I didn’t think he could play!

The Saints boss has wished his old team-mate well in retirement.

By Eric Nicolson
Chris Millar and Steven MacLean.
Chris Millar and Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone 2014 heroes, Steven MacLean and Chris Millar, were hotel room-mates ahead of the biggest game of both their careers.

The recently-retired Perth legend would go on to play a crucial Celtic Park role in the Scottish Cup final against Dundee United.

But MacLean has revealed he had his work cut out on the morning of the match just to make sure his team-mate would be in a fit state to play.

“Midgey was too hyper,” the current Saints boss recalled.

“I was quite chilled and had to tell him to settle down.

“He kept getting more messages and was very emotional on the morning of the final.

Chris Millar and Steven MacLean celebrate a St Johnstone goal
Chris Millar and Steven MacLean celebrate a goal scored by the latter. Image: SNS.

“I didn’t think he would be able to play!

“He was welling up. I told him to turn his phone off in the end.

“We’ve got some great stories and great memories from those days.”

Reunion on the cards

Knowing that MacLean isn’t a social media man, Millar sent him a message on Sunday morning to tell him he had hung up his boots at the age of 40.

“I was on a walk and gave him a phone,” said the Saints boss.

“We always pick up where we left off.

“He’s on about getting a reunion sorted.

“I’ve told him he’ll need to organise it. He’s definitely the man for that job.

“He’s had a great career and I wish him all the best with what he does next.”

Under-rated – but certainly not in Perth

Like a few other Saints players of that era, the standards Millar hit year after year didn’t get the attention footballers at higher profile clubs with less to back it up were afforded.

“Midgey was probably an under-rated player by people outside of St Johnstone,” said MacLean.

“But for his team-mates, the fans, coaches and staff, he wasn’t under-rated.

“We all knew what his worth was to the squad.

“He did a great job for the team and was a great character too.

“He was some boy – and didn’t lack self-confidence!

“He was the butt of a lot of the jokes and got absolutely hammered some days.

“But he was a top player and everything about the wee guy was good.

“He could be angry – we had some ding-dongs – but still lovable. You would have him beside you anytime.

“He’s certainly one of the St Johnstone legends and he’s had a great career.”

