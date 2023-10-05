St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean believes Liam Gordon appeal success shows ‘something is wrong’

Steven MacLean is delighted to have his captain available for this weekend’s clash with Aberdeen.

But the Perth boss believes the fact that they had to (successfully) appeal Liam Gordon’s red card for a challenge on Livingston’s Joel Nouble, and that VAR and a referee couldn’t come to the correct conclusion in the first place, is proof that “something is wrong”.

“Liam was adamant himself that the decision was wrong,” said MacLean.

“It backs that up.

“It will be a relief for him. It is good for him and good for us as well.

“It was disappointing that we needed to go through the process.

“But we are obviously delighted to have Liam available.

“The worrying thing was that the referee went over to the monitor then still sent him off.

“We had two decisions go against us and VAR should probably have stepped in for both.

“It shows there is something wrong.

“We need to try and learn and improve it so it doesn’t happen again.”